Chaska Hawks

Girls Soccer

All-Conference: Sammie Ramboldt, Abby Rogers, Kaylee Van Eps, Maddy Davey

Honorable Mention: Lily Esping, Abby Neisen

Other: all 14 seniors were academic all-conference; Chaska earned the All-State Gold Academic award. Scott Morris was Section 2AA assistant coach of the year.

Boys Soccer

All-Conference: David Garcia, Ethan Ducklow, Josh Wackerfuss, Kyler Kamis, and Carson Youngman

Honorable Mention: Kaden Alcindor, Cameron Walle

Other: Isaac Olivares was Section 2AA assistant coach of the year. Garcia and Ducklow were named to the All-State First Team. Team awards were given to Yair Meza (Most improved), Wackerfuss (Hawk Award), Garcia (Attacking player of the year), and Kamis. (Defending player of the year).

Girls Swimming and Diving

All-Conference: Serena Urevig, Gretta Hansen, Kiana Tardia, Payton Fogarty, Eliza Prescher, Ella Marti

Cross Country

All-Conference: Ethan Leonard, Nolan Sutter, Ella Long

Honorable Mention: Manjunath Swayampu, Dylan Austad

