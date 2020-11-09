Girls Soccer
All-Conference: Sammie Ramboldt, Abby Rogers, Kaylee Van Eps, Maddy Davey
Honorable Mention: Lily Esping, Abby Neisen
Other: all 14 seniors were academic all-conference; Chaska earned the All-State Gold Academic award. Scott Morris was Section 2AA assistant coach of the year.
Boys Soccer
All-Conference: David Garcia, Ethan Ducklow, Josh Wackerfuss, Kyler Kamis, and Carson Youngman
Honorable Mention: Kaden Alcindor, Cameron Walle
Other: Isaac Olivares was Section 2AA assistant coach of the year. Garcia and Ducklow were named to the All-State First Team. Team awards were given to Yair Meza (Most improved), Wackerfuss (Hawk Award), Garcia (Attacking player of the year), and Kamis. (Defending player of the year).
Girls Swimming and Diving
All-Conference: Serena Urevig, Gretta Hansen, Kiana Tardia, Payton Fogarty, Eliza Prescher, Ella Marti
Cross Country
All-Conference: Ethan Leonard, Nolan Sutter, Ella Long
Honorable Mention: Manjunath Swayampu, Dylan Austad