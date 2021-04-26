The spring baseball season happens in a flash. Two weeks into the 2021 season, here is a recap for each area team and a look at early standouts.
CHASKA
Record: 2-3 (beat Eden Prairie 17-3, 14-1; lost to Bloomington Jefferson 11-1, St. Louis Park 5-1, Hopkins 9-0)
Recap: In nine innings against Eden Prairie, the Hawks have 31 runs. In three other games, Chaska has plated just two runs, outscored 25-2.
Last week: Drew Boyum drove in four runs for St. Louis Park as the Orioles broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of scores in the fifth and sixth innings. Karver Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, scoring Hawks' Jaiden Mollett. Against Hopkins, Chaska was outhit 14-5 with Miller fanning five batters over 5 2/3 innings of work.
Standing out: Coach Craig Baumann said different players spurts this season, but the most consistent has been Nolan Kemp.
Chaska hosts Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at Athletic Park.
CHANHASSEN
Record: 2-4 (lost to Hopkins 9-3, Minnetonka 4-3, Wayzata 13-2; beat Robbinsdale Cooper 11-5; lost 9-8 to Bloomington Jefferson; beat Tartan 9-4
Recap: A youthful pitching staff has seen its ups and downs through six games. After a slow first week at the plate, Chanhassen's offense scored 28 runs over a three-game stretch last week.
Last week: The Storm earned their first win of the season despite being outhit, taking a 10-1 lead through four at-bats versus Cooper. Hunter Sheehan, Cole Van Holland and Mitch Cummins each had two RBIs, while Will Ketchem struck out five batters over three innings of work.
Chanhassen had 12 hits to four for Bloomington Jefferson, falling behind 6-2 and 9-5 before rallying late, coming up a run short. Sheehan and Cummins each collected two hits and three RBIs, while Brennan Radtke also had two hits. Riley Funk struck out five of the seven batters he faced in a scoreless relief outing.
Jared Cook had three of Chanhassen's six hits in a win over Tartan. Mason Lang added a career-high three RBIs for the Storm.
Standing out: Hunter Sheehan finished off an impressive week with a complete-game victory, fanning 11 batters against Tartan. Sheehan and Cummins have been hitting well at the plate thus far.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Record: 4-2 (lost to Southwest Christian 6-3; beat New Prague 6-5, Rockford 11-8; lost to Waconia 19-9; beat Orono 7-3, Mound-Westonka 11-1)
Recap: Holy Family Catholic is tied early on in the Wright County Conference with Hutchinson and Waconia with 3-1 records.
Last week: A loss to Waconia to start the week, the Fire rebounded with victories over Orono and Mound-Westonka. Tien Foudray was 3-for-4 with three runs scored with RBI leaders in Greg Stoffel (three), Spencer Lewin (two) and Stephen Webster (two) in a 10-run win over the White Hawks. Foudray threw five innings, striking out six batters, on the mound.
Ryan Poppitz had quite the first start versus Orono, scattering seven hits, allowing one earned run, in a complete-game win. Holy Family Catholic put together a four-run fourth inning on a 2-out double from Foudray, a run-scoring single from Grant Limke and a two-run hit from Tyler Pettibone.
Standing out: Tien Foudray is hitting; he is scoring; he is pitching; he is stealing bases, something Holy Family Catholic has excelled at early on.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Jordan at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
MINNETONKA
Record: 2-3 (beat Coon Rapids 12-10; lost 11-4 to Buffalo; beat Chanhassen 4-3; lost 8-2 to St. Michael-Albertville, 4-1 to Wayzata)
Recap: Minnetonka pitchers have allowed just 26 hits, but they have been outscored 36-21 because of 43 base on balls issued to just 12 walks taken by Skipper batters.
Last week: Wayzata's Brendan Dieleman plated two runners, part of a three-run first inning, in a low-scoring 4-1 decision over Minnetonka, which played just once last week. Each team had three hits. Charlie Hemer had two hits and a RBI for the Skippers, which are 0-3 in the Lake Conference.
Standing out: Charlie Hemer is team leader with six hits, while Zack Zaetta and Walter Johnson each have five hits.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-2 (beat Holy Family 6-3, Norwood Young America 7-4, Watertown-Mayer 8-1, Mayer Lutheran 16-3; lost to Belle Plaine 8-4 and 12-2)
Recap: Southwest Christian opened the season with four wins before being swept in a doubleheader at Belle Plaine. The Stars are 4-0 when scoring six runs.
Last week: Cade Wiegert knocked in four runs, while Cody McBroome had three hits as Southwest Christian put up 14 runs in the first two innings versus Mayer Lutheran. The Stars scored 11 runs alone in the second at-bat. Adam Tebbs and Jack Widdifield each had two RBIs.
After committing six errors in a game one loss to Belle Plaine, Southwest Christian saw a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning turn into a 12-2 walk-off loss in game two. The Tigers scored 11 runs in the final frame. Wiegert struck out eight batters over four innings in a no-decision.
Standing out: Cade Wiegert has allowed a run in just two of 14 innings pitched this season, totaling 26 strikeouts.
Southwest Christian is at West Lutheran at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 26.