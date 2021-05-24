Belle Plaine took care of business on May 21, sweeping Norwood Young America in a doubleheader to put the pressure on Southwest Christian.
The Stars needed a win Saturday to share the Minnesota River Conference title.
Southwest Christian was in the same position in 2018, needing to beat Jordan for the program's first league championship. The Hubmen spoiled the opportunity.
This time around, the Stars made no doubt of things, a 10-0 win in six innings over Le Sueur-Henderson, finishing tied with Belle Plaine at 10-2 in league play. Sibley East was one game back at 9-3.
Scoreless into the fourth inning, Southwest Christian plated five runs, including a Jack Widdifield RBI-single to get the scoring going. The Stars added five runs in the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run rule.
Cade Wiegert struck out 10 batters over five innings, allowing two hits in the 15th win in 18 games for Southwest Christian.
Brayden Zimmerman also had two hits with Matthew Deziel and Koby McBroome collecting two RBIs.
Ollie Yuhas threw a no-hitter one day earlier, a 10-0 win at Blake School. Wiegert hit a home run with six RBIs.
Southwest Christian concludes the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24 versus Rockford in Cologne.
CHANHASSEN 2, NEW PRAGUE 0
Nolan Eischens allowed just four hits and two walks in a complete game effort for New Prague. Chanhassen's Josh Och was just a bit better Saturday night.
Och, who recently hit 90 miles per hour in a bullpen session, fanned 11 batters over six innings, surrendering four hits and two walks.
Chanhassen's two-run first frame, a Ryan Maschka two-RBI single, was the difference in a 2-0 win at Storm Stadium.
It was the 10th win of the season for the Storm, and a quality win as well. New Prague, which will enter the Metro West Conference this fall, is the Wright County Conference champion.
Maschka was 2-for-3 at the plate with Hunter Sheehan reaching base twice on a single and walk, also stealing a base with a run scored. Brenden Radtke also had a stolen base and run scored in the first inning.
Gavin Bergman was 3-for-3 for New Prague at the plate.
Riley Funk earned the save for Chanhassen, finishing with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
Chanhassen (10-7) completes the regular season at Eastview on Tuesday, May 25, and home to Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 5, CHASKA 4
Twice rallying from a two-run deficit, Chaska took top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville to the seventh inning before losing in a walk-off, a 5-4 score on May 21.
Karver Miller gave the Hawks a chance, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and five walks, over 6 1/3 innings.
Nathan Rosenberg drove in two runs with a double with Henry Bushey and AJ Cantu also with RBI at-bats. Miller was 2-for-4 at the plate with Drew Benson collecting a double.
St. Michael-Albertville is 14-3 this season.
Chaska (10-8) finishes the season home to Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, May 25, before traveling to Chanhassen on Thursday, May 27.
MINNETONKA
Twice Minnetonka scored a run to keep the game going, but Edina's two scores in the ninth inning proved to be too much, a 7-5 Hornet win over Minnetonka on May 22.
The Skippers rallied from deficits of 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4.
Danny Davis collected three of Minnetonka's 11 hits with Zack Zaetta adding two RBIs. Both players were announced Sunday as Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series team members for next month.
Karsten Kimsal pitched five innings in a no-decision start for Minnetonka (10-8), which finishes off the regular season at Maple Grove on Wednesday, May 26, and home versus Moorhead on Saturday, May 29.
Minnetonka won 10-0 over Eden Prairie on May 21 in five innings.
Fritz Meyer struck out seven batters, scattering three hits, in a complete-game effort for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie was charged with five errors in their 12th loss in 17 games.
Duke Kiffin plated four RBIs with Davis, Zaetta and Kiffin each totaling two hits.