Nolan Kemp struck out five of the first six Edina batters, but for as strong as the Chaska pitcher started Wednesday, it was how he finished off a 4-1 victory that was most impressive.
A six-pitch seventh inning resulted in three ground outs, the final out back to Kemp at the mound, as the Hawk senior finished off a complete-game no-hitter.
Kemp struck out 10 batters with no walks, allowing just one base runner for the game on a fourth-inning error.
Edina recorded 10 ground-ball outs and one fly ball out to the outfield. Kemp, who threw just 86 pitches, struck out two batters in four of seven innings.
Chaska took the early lead in the second inning as Drew Benson doubled and eventually scored on a two-out single from Maddox Foss. Ethan Bachmann walked and took home on a two-out double steal.
Nolan Kemp, who collected hits in his first two at-bats, doubled in the third inning, moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored on a Nathan Rosenberg RBI-fielder's choice.
A Foss single in the fifth inning also led to a run in the fifth inning on a Karver Miller sacrifice fly.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Chaska (3-4).
The Hawks host a sixth consecutive game at Athletic Park at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, versus Chanhassen.
CHANHASSEN 16, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1 (5)
Falling behind a run, Chanhassen's offense made up for it in bunches, scoring four runs in the second and fourth innings, and eight runs in the fifth inning in a 16-1 road win at Bloomington Kennedy on April 28.
Blake Eiden, Will Reding and Cooper Hanson each had multi-hit games as the Storm outhit the Eagles 12-2. Brennan Radtke drove in three runs with Eiden plating two runs.
Bloomington Kennedy committed six errors in the contest.
Jared Cook struck out six batters over four innings in the win, allowing two hits and no walks. Jake Ryan worked a perfect fifth inning with two strikeouts.
Chanhassen (4-4) has won three games in a row into Friday's 7 p.m. contest at Chaska.
HOPKINS 11, MINNETONKA 1 (6)
Dillon Hanson collected two hits for Minnetonka, which dropped to 0-4 in the Lake Conference in an 11-1 road loss at Hopkins on April 28.
The Skippers are averaging two runs per game in conference play.
An early 2-1 lead, Hopkins put up six runs in the third inning to pull away. The Royals outhit Minnetonka 11-5.
Cam Haaland threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Skippers.
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30.