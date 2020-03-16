The City of Chaska crew led by Brian Jung have been busy down at Athletic Park.
The biggest new attraction at the baseball diamond down by the Minnesota River is a new Daktronics scoreboard. That should make long-time scoreboard operator Lloyd Melberg real happy.
Also, look for new safety fencing in front of each of the dugouts, knocking down would-be line drives headed for players sitting on benches.
Athletic Park is scheduled to host many big events in 2020, none though bigger than the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with co-hosts Waconia and Hamburg between Aug. 20 and Sept. 5 in 2021.
Still, scheduled are the Chaska Cubs home opener versus Henderson on May 3, Minnesota State High School League Class A games on June 11 and 12, the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series on June 26-27 as well as Lenzen Night versus Carver on July 12.
The Chaska High School varsity team's home opener is set for April 17 as well.
SMART SKATERS
Southwest Christian/Richfield boys hockey succeeded both on and off this season. The Stars were recently announced as Class A Team Academic champions.
Their cumulative grade-point average was 3.72, best among the eight section champions.
Only Class AA winner Eastview (3.86) and Wayzata (3.78) had higher team GPAs across the state.
Southwest Christian/Richfield head coach Erik Westrum was also named Section 2A Coach of the Year.
ALL-CONFERENCE HOCKEY
Two former Holy Family Catholic hockey players were named award winners by the MIAC Conference.
John Peterson, a senior at St. John's University, was tabbed first-team, while Peter Tabor of the University of St. Thomas was all-rookie team selection. Peterson is the Fire's all-time points and assists leader.
On the women's side, former Holy Family Catholic forward Molly Garin was chosen first team all-MIAC for nationally-ranked Hamline University.
PRO CONTRACT
The New York Rangers have signed defense prospect K’Andre Miller, a former Minnetonka Skipper, to a three-year, entry-level contract ($925,000 AAV) that begins in the 2020-21 season.
The 2018 first-round selection recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 36 games played this season for Wisconsin.
Miller, who spent two years in the U.S. National Development Program, will report to Hartford of the American Hockey League.
TEAM AWARDS
Chanhassen girls basketball announced its awards at a recent banquet. All-Metro West Conference were seniors Julia Gronholz and Tori Tollefson, and sophomore Callin Hake, while Ella Brastad and Madi Hicks earned honorable mention.
For the Chanhassen boys hockey team, goaltender Josh Weyandt and forward/defenseman Jack Willis, both seniors, were selected all-Metro West Conference. Senior Noah Nielsen and sophomore Ryan Nicholson were also named honorable mention.
Other team awards were: Hobey Baker Character - Weyandt, MVP - Weyandt, Most Improved - Nicholson, Jake Anderson Award - Brody Amrhein, Hardest Worker - Lucas Stolt, and Unsung Hero - Jack Hudnut.
All-Metro West Conference for the Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey team were Katelyn Roberts, Jordyn Perlich and Olivia Rinzel to the first team, while Alex Dixey and Abby Nelson were named honorable mention.
Chaska sophomore girls basketball player Mallory Heyer was selected second-team all-Metro by the Star Tribune as well as all-state honorable mention in Class 4A along with junior teammate Kaylee Van Eps. Senior Grace Elander of Holy Family Catholic was named all-state honorable mention in Class 2A.
Southwest Christian boys basketball award winners were Tyson Sandness and Tyren Harris on the first team, and Nick Morland as honorable mention.
Sandness averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the field, 77 percent from the charity stripe, and 44 percent from 3-point range. He averaged five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
Harris averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game. He came on strong in the second half of the season and was a post presence the team had not had in many years.
EVALUATION CAMP
Forty-nine of the top American hockey players born in 2004, including Chaska's Jimmy Snuggerud, have been invited to USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp.
The camp, which will help select the 2020-21 U.S. National Under-17 Team, will take place from March 18-22, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
The 49 players, including 27 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders, will be divided into two teams. The squads will participate in on-ice practices and off-ice training, play in five games and attend two U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 Team games at USA Hockey Arena.
Snuggerud played in the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland for the U.S., a captain for the squad in late December into January.
WEST DOMINANCE
Fresh off the Minnesota State Boys Swimming Meet, local swimmers with WEST Express were back in competition at the Minnesota Senior Club State Championships March 5-8.
Evan Bock, state champion in the butterfly individually as well as two relays for Chaska/Chanhassen, posted a personal-record time of 1:51.84 for gold with WEST Express in the 200 individual medley.
It was an event sweep for WEST as Chanhassen junior Sophie Macy also had her fastest time, a victory in the girls race in 2:03.28. Macy was also first in the 400 individual medley in 4:23.42.
Bock added a win over Jackson Kehler of Eagan, a two-time state champion, in the 200-yard butterfly, knocking off two seconds from his best time in 1:49.27.
Bock, Sam Brennan of Chanhassen High School, Josiah Dunker of Chaska High School, and David Sinclair of Waconia High School posted the third-fastest 400-yard freestyle relay in the country among 17-year-olds, a time of 3:05.54.
Other top finishes came from Louie Currie and Kalina Fuglie in the 1,000-yard freestyle (13-second drop, 10:27.71, club record)