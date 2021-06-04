Holy Family Catholic plated two runs in the first inning. Southwest Christian countered with five runs, stealing the momentum for good, winning a Section 5AA third-round contest by a 7-4 score in Cologne June 3.
Southwest Christian, winners of 12 straight games, 19-3 overall, play top seed Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, June 4, in an elimination round in Victoria.
The Fire was within a run late despite four hits, stealing eight bases, five alone from Stephen Webster, who reached base three times on a single and two walks.
Carver Kasper knocked in two runs for Holy Family Catholic, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Tyler Pettibone added a double as well with Webster scoring three times.
Southwest Christian totaled 11 hits, including a two-run single from Adam Tebbs for insurance runs in the sixth inning at 7-4. Tebbs was one of four Stars with two hits -- Brayden Zimmerman, Camden Melleman and Jack Widdifield, who also doubled.
Cade Wiegert, who knocked in a run with a triple, allowed three hits with six walks and five strikeouts over five innings in the win for Southwest Christian. Ollie Yuhas, like he did two nights earlier, closed the door with three strikeouts over the final two innings in the save.