If someone had asked senior Nathan Rosenberg before Monday's game with Buffalo what was lacking from the Chaska baseball, he likely would have mentioned timely hitting and doing the little things to produce runs.
When asked after an 8-2 win over Buffalo at Athletic Park it was hard to come to that same conclusion.
Chaska had a runner cross home plate on a double steal, a wild pitch, a two-out double into the gap. They took extra bases by reading pitches in the dirt. They worked counts and drew walks.
Chaska maximized its output when runners were on base.
"We were playing smart. Timely hitting we like to say. We can hit, we know that. But we have to do it the whole game. We've had too many games where we've hit in a couple of innings, scored some runs, and then our offense has flatlined. I think that changed here today. We kept attacking, looking to score every inning," Rosenberg said.
Now 9-7 overall, the Hawks have seen that kind of production at various times this season. Everything found holes in a 7-0 shutout of Chanhassen. Chaska beat Totino-Grace by 10 runs and then followed up with victories over Bloomington Kennedy and 10-win Benilde-St. Margaret's.
They've had production up-and-down the line-up, too. Through the first 15 games, six guys had recorded double-digit hit totals led by Drew Benson. Chaska had 35 extra-base hits, including 27 doubles with Benson and Karver Miller driving in 17 and 11 runs.
Chaska runs the bases better than just about anyone, totaling 38 steals to just seven runners thrown out. But it's the games such as a 3-2 defeat to St. Louis Park or a 2-1 loss to Minnetonka, in which the Hawks were held to one hit, where they just one or two more things to happen.
"When we've lost games, we've been close for the most part. There isn't a team out here where it's a definite win, or a definite loss. We're all right there. If we can play like we did tonight I think we can play with anyone in the state," Rosenberg said.
STARTING STAFF
Rosenberg is one of two varsity players remaining from 2019 along with senior pitcher Jaiden Mollett. The Class of 2021 features just seven guys on Chaska's roster including Ethan Bachmann, Ben Carter, AJ Cantu, Josh Hansen, and Jake Sinnen.
A young squad, like many this spring, but one with great potential.
"Some of the biggest things for us is playing with energy, playing error-free baseball. I loved the way we played tonight. That's what we need every night from here on out," Rosenberg said.
Chaska's strength all season has come in starting pitching.
Mollett has a win-loss record of 4-2, having allowed 38 hits and 12 earned runs in 34 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts.
Nolan Kemp is 3-2 on the mound in 27 innings of work, giving up 17 hits and 11 earned runs with a staff-high 43 strikeouts.
Karver Miller is 2-2 in four starts, allowing 13 hits and eight runs in 20 innings with 30 strikeouts.
All three pitchers have earned run averages below three.
"All three can perform. We've seen it each time out. It's not like past years where maybe you're relying on one guy. We need this guy out there in a big game. We are covered for every game. We have guys that can go out there, pitch all seven, and we have confidence in him all game long," Rosenberg, the team's catcher, said.
All have their own style. Mollett is the fiery one. He recently recorded 13 strikeouts in a win over Bloomington Kennedy. He allowed just one earned run over 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts against Buffalo to start the week.
"He loves to battle. He loves to be out there pitching. When he gets his day down at Athletic Park under the lights he comes out ready to go. When he pitches like that, why not be a little fired up?" said Rosenberg, who is committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next year.
In a wide open Section 2AAAA Tournament later this month into June, Chaska could be one of the favorites with its talented starting staff. If the Hawks can play like they did on Monday, or like they did in a 7-0 win over Chanhassen, they'll be in good shape.
Chaska, home to Elk River on Wednesday, finishes the regular season at No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, May 21, and versus top-10 Bloomington Jefferson and at nine-win Chanhassen on May 25 and 27.