Chaska girls basketball jumped out to a 22-2 lead at Benilde-St. Margaret in the season opener, defeating the Red Knights 71-31 in St. Louis Park Jan. 14.
The Hawks led 45-17 at the intermission.
Mallory Heyer led all scorers with 20 points for Chaska.
Kendall Karrmann and Kennedy Sanders were also in double figures with 10 points each followed by Kelsey Willems (eight), Ashley Schuelke (eight), Kayla Hendrickson (six), and Kaylee Van Eps (five).
Chaska (1-0) hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 69, Hill-Murray 46
Six Minnetonka players scored eight or more points in a season opening win over Hill-Murray 69-46 Jan. 14 in the West Gym.
Transfer Ki'ani Lockett led the Skippers with 17 points. Minnetonka held a 35-14 lead at the break.
Sophie Haydon and Piper Terry were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points followed by Desiree Ware (nine), Emma Dasovich (eight) and Molly Oehme (eight).
Ella Runyon and Lilli Mackley paced the Pioneers with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Minnetonka is at Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 69, Le Sueur-Henderson 41
A two-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian exploded for 42 points over the final 18 minutes, opening the 2021 season with a 69-41 road win at Le Sueur-Henderson Jan. 14.
Chloe Brunsberg netted a career-high 28 points for the Stars with Greta Schwarz adding 12. In total, 10 different Southwest Christian players were on the scoresheet.
Sam Willbright led the Giants with 12 points. LS-H was outscored 42-16 in the second half.
Southwest Christian (1-0) hosts Watertown-Mayer at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Watertown-Mayer 74, Southwest Christian 65
A 14-4 run midway through the second half helped visiting Watertown-Mayer pull away from Southwest Christian in the season opener Jan. 14, a 74-65 score.
Six lead changes in a 90-second stretch, 3-pointers from Sawyer Ritter and Mitchell Burns helped the Royals erase a small deficit, claiming a 62-53 lead with under six minutes to play.
Watertown-Mayer sophomore John Mueller had the hot hand with 25 points with Wyatt McCabe leading three other Royals in double figures with 11.
Tyson Sandness, who helped the Stars take a 45-42 lead with 11 minutes to play, finished with a team-high 19 points.
Isaac Harrison added 13 points followed by Brayden Zimmerman with seven for Southwest Christian. It was the first game for new head coach Tommy Hutton, a previous assistant at Chanhassen High School.
The Stars are back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday versus Rockford in the home gym.