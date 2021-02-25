Were you not entertained?
Fans of an offensive-heavy basketball game were treated to an up-and-down the court contest in which Braylon Cummings' contested jumper from inside the arc beat the buzzer in host Holy Family Catholic's 82-80 win over Southwest Christian.
It was only the second in an 11-game stretch for the Stars.
The Fire, winners of two straight, fought off a valiant effort from Southwest Christian, which rallied from a 48-33 halftime deficit to tie the game twice at 78 and 80 in the closing seconds.
A timeout with 7.9 seconds left, a pick from Boden Kapke freed Cummings, who caught the ball above the arc, lifting up for the shot between two Southwest Christian defenders.
The game-winner was part of a team-high 17 points from Cummings, one of four Fire players in double figures. Greg Stoffel netted a career-high 16 points in extended duty, while Gavin Lund and Kapke each had 13 points as well.
Southwest Christian, hovering around the 10-point deficit mark, trading baskets much of the second half, made a run late. A Brayden Zimmerman 3-pointer cut the lead to 73-49. Later on, a Zimmerman steal and score plus a free throw made it 77-76 Fire.
Tyson Sandness, who scored a game-high 25 points, eventually tied the game at 78 on an acrobatic score inside.
Nick Burke and Isaac Harrison were also double-digit scorers for Southwest Christian with 19 points, while Camden Mellma and Lucas Anderson finished with nine and eight points.
Holy Family Catholic (5-7) is back in the Victoria gym at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 against Jordan.
Southwest Christian (9-4) is next in action on the road on Monday, March 1 versus Norwood Young America at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 68, Sibley East 50
Southwest Christian moved into sole possession of third place in the Minnesota River Conference in a 68-50 win at Sibley East on Feb. 25.
The Stars are 6-4 with remaining games against at Tri-City United on March 6 and versus Belle Plaine on March 8.
Belle Plaine is one-half game behind Mayer Lutheran in the win column after handing the Crusaders their first conference loss of the season.
No statistics were available.
Southwest Christian (6-6) has a non-league rubber match with Norwood Young America at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Central Raiders won the first meeting 64-44 with the Stars getting even 59-54 on Feb. 16.