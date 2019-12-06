Suffering a loss to a Section 2-4A team to begin the week, Chaska made sure in a big way not to make it two defeats.
A 45-point second half led the Hawks to a 73-50 win at Edina on Dec. 6. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak.
Chaska had five players score nine or more points led by Mallory Heyer with 18.
Kennedy Sanders (12), Kendall Karrmann (career-high 11 points), Kaylee Van Eps (10), and Kelsey Willems (career-high nine points) were other leading scorers for the Hawks.
Edina, which trailed 28-22 at halftime, had three players in double figures led by Caiya Wulf with 11. It was the first loss in three contests for the Hornets.
Chaska is at Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 54, Lakeville North 46
Minnetonka completed the Lakeville sweep, a 54-46 home win over North on Dec. 6. The Skippers beat South by 21 points on Dec. 3.
Sophie Haydon dominated inside, a team-high 18 points for Minnetonka (3-1). Desiree Ware added 10 points with Emma Dasovich finishing with eight points.
It was the first of five straight home contests before Christmas for Minnetonka.
The Skippers held the Panthers to 16 points in the second half.
Lauren Jensen led all scorers with 22 points for Lakeville North (2-2).
Minnetonka is back at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 versus Chaska.
GIRLS: Hill-Murray 69, Chanhassen 43
An eight-point game at halftime, host Hill-Murray outscored Chanhassen 42-24 over the final 18 minutes, a 69-43 decision on Dec. 6 in Maplewood.
The Pioneers (2-2) got 25 points from Ella Runyon, one of three players in double digits.
Chanhassen, without top scorer Callin Hake, got a career-high 27 points from Julia Gronholz.
Hake is expected back into the line-up in seven to 10 days.
Ella Brastad was the only other Storm player to make multiple baskets, finishing with seven points.
Chanhassen (1-2) has a tough match-up in a road game at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 81, Sibley East 41
Southwest Christian doubled up host Sibley East in both halves, an 81-41 win in the Minnesota River Conference opener Dec. 6 in Arlington.
Tyson Sandness, one day after setting a career record for points, topped that with 29, for the Stars.
In total, 12 different Southwest Christian players entered the contest, 10 scoring at least one point.
Tyren Harris and Lucas Anderson added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Southwest Christian (2-0) hosts Belle Plaine at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.