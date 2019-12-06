Chaska played a solid final 18 minutes offensively, scoring 41 points at Eastview Dec. 5. The Lightning, though, likely one of the top teams in Class 4A this season, were just as good.
Eastview, which led 43-31 at halftime, got big-time performances from Steven Crowl and Ryan Thissen, scoring 34 and 27 points, respectively, in an 86-72 final.
Crowl, a 6'11" center committed to the University of Wisconsin, dominated stretches, demanding two, sometimes three Hawk defenders. He had 20 points at the break, sinking a 3-pointer out of halftime.
Chaska, using a half-court trap defense, scored on three consecutive possessions, twice on steals, as Zach Lea found Luke Strazzanti in transition each time to cut the deficit to nine at 65-56.
A Mahad Faisal corner 3-pointer brought Chaska within 71-63 with 3:26 remaining.
Faisal, who hit a trio of 3-pointers, sinking 6-of-7 free throws, was one of four Hawks in double figures with 15 points.
Spencer Goetz scored 14 points, mostly on hustle plays, including three putbacks off misses, while Strazzanti netted all 11 of his points in the second half.
Brady Nicholson converted four field goals for 10 points followed by Ben Kallman (nine), Lea (seven) and Jack Frick (six) in the scoring department.
Eastview, with all but one player back from last season, found its stars in the second half. A 3-pointer from Thissen stopped the first Chaska run before a pair of baseline drives and finishes put away the game late.
Chaska (1-1) was 16-of-26 from the free-throw line.
Next up is a road contest at Burnsville at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.