Chaska rebounded from its first Metro West Conference loss of the season in a 70-51 win over Bloomington Kennedy in boys basketball action Feb. 11.
A 10-point lead at halftime, the Hawks outscored the Eagles 39-30 in the second half.
Jack Frick led seventh-ranked Chaska with 17 points, while Spencer Goetz and Luke Strazzanti, who earlier in the day were named to the Mr. Basketball "watch list," added 15 and 11 points.
Jakobe Lyles (10 points) and Brady Nicholson (seven points) also contributed to the scoresheet for the Hawks, which host Chanhassen on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
GIRLS: Belle Plaine 74, Southwest Christian 59
The dynamic duo of Sarah and Leah Lenz combined for 48 points as Belle Plaine improved to 5-1 in the Minnesota River Conference with a 74-59 home win over Southwest Christian on Feb. 11.
The Tigers led 38-29 at halftime.
The Stars held with Belle Plaine as Hannah Schwarz put together a career night, making 9-of-17 shots for 22 points. Chloe Brunsberg (2-for-8 on threes) and Greta Schwarz added 13 and 10 points, respectively, with Brunsberg also recording four steals and five rebounds.
Southwest Christian, 4-3 in league play and 4-5 overall, hosts Norwood Young America at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
BOYS: Buffalo 57, Minnetonka 54
A cold first half from the field, just 14 points scored in 18 minutes, a 16-point deficit, Minnetonka's second-half rally come up one shot short in a 57-54 defeat at Buffalo on Feb. 10.
The game was pushed back 24 hours due to a shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo on Feb. 9 that left one dead and four needing medical attention.
Jalen Cain, the game's leading scorer with 25 points, carried the Skippers for the first 22 minutes, scoring 16 of their first 19 points.
A 15-point deficit with seven minutes remaining, Minnetonka guards Cohen Kellogg and Andy Stefonowicz got hot, helping pull the Skippers within 55-51 with a minute to play.
Kellogg netted 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Minnetonka, which was swept in the season series with Buffalo.
Minnetonka (3-5) hosts No. 2 Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.