The date was Jan. 21, 2019, Chaska was playing No. 4 Farmington in the MLK Jr. Classic in St. Paul. The Hawks pulled off the upset.
Fast-forward a year, Chaska, No. 7 in Class 4A, traveled to St. Michael-Albertville, the fourth-ranked team, to play in the Community Clash Feb. 1. The Hawks pulled off the upset again.
Chaska was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes, getting a double-double from Mallory Heyer with 26 points and 15 rebounds.
Chaska shot 26-of-60 from the field, getting a trio of first-half 3-pointers from Kaylee Van Eps, who scored 19 points despite recovering this week from illness.
The Hawks led the 12-win Knights 41-29 at halftime.
Kennedy Sanders, 7-of-8 from the foul line, added 22 points for Chaska, offsetting a 28-point performance from Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville.
Sanders and Heyer combined for 26 of the Hawks' 34 points in the second half.
Chaska, winners of seven straight, 16-4 overall, finish the season with six Metro West Conference contests beginning with Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Jefferson at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 7.
BOYS: Chaska 86, St. Michael-Albertville 58
What worked against Prior Lake worked against host St. Michael-Albertville for Chaska Feb. 1 in the Community Clash.
The Hawks put on a passing clinic, hitting from outside often, four 3-pointers from Jack Frick alone in the first half, in an 86-58 win.
It was team basketball at its best for Chaska, now 15-3 overall and ranked No. 10 in state.
An 11-point lead at halftime, Chaska put up 52 second-half points led by a 19-point game from Zach Lea, who was 7-of-10 from the field with four rebounds and five assists.
Luke Strazzanti and Spencer Goetz were other assist leaders with five and four with Goetz netting a career-high seven field goals for 15 points.
Brady Nicholson added 11 points and seven rebounds, while senior Jack Connelly scored eight points in the final three minutes.
Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.