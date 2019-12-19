Chaska boys basketball won for the second time in three days, a dominating 80-43 win over visiting Orono Dec. 19.
The Hawks, which led 41-22 at halftime, got a career-high 27 points from Luke Strazzanti.
Spencer Goetz (16) and Zach Lea (14) were also in double figures for Chaska, which own a four-game winning streak, 5-1 overall, into Friday's home contest against Apple Valley. The Hawks invite all alumni free of charge.
Orono attempted just three free throws in the loss. The Spartans got 13 points from Jake Farrell and 12 from Connor Chappell.
GIRLS: Chaska 70, Waconia 58
A one-point game at halftime, Chaska put together a more complete second half, winning 70-58 at Waconia Dec. 19.
The Hawks own a four-game winning streak into the holiday break.
Chaska, which outscored the Wildcats 37-26 over the final 18 minutes, got eight or more points from all five starters.
Kaylee Van Eps (17), Mallory Heyer (16) and Kennedy Sanders (16) were leading scorers with Kendall Karrmann and Kelsey Willems each with eight points.
Sydni Olson was Waconia's top scorer with 12 points.
Chaska next plays No. 1-ranked Hopkins in a tournament at Park Center High School on Dec. 27.
GIRLS: Holy Family 56, Annandale 51
A rematch of the 2019 Section 5AA championship, defending champion Holy Family Catholic scored a 56-51 win over Annandale on Dec. 19 in Victoria.
A 26-19 advantage at the break, Abbey Fink's game-high 24 points helped the Fire hold on for a fourth consecutive win and 6-3 record.
Grace Elander and Nicole Bowlin, returning members from last season's state team, added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Abby Neutz scored 17 points to pace the Cardinals, which suffered just its second loss in six contests.
Holy Family Catholic plays Sartell-St. Stephen and Henning at St. John's University Dec. 26-27 in Collegeville.
BOYS: Eastview 74, Minnetonka 67
Playing a full 36 minutes is something Bryce Tesdahl has strived from the Minnetonka boys basketball team.
Tesdahl got that from the Skippers, but facing one of the top teams in the state, Eastview prevailed 74-67 on Dec. 19.
Minnetonka, down 36-29 at halftime, was down one at 56-55 with 7:45 remaining.
No individual statistics were available.
Minnetonka (2-4) hosts St. Louis Park in a boy/girl doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 51, Norwood Young America 50
A Tyren Harris free throw with under two seconds remaining was the difference, a 51-50 home win for Southwest Christian over Norwood Young America on Dec. 19.
The Stars are 2-1 in the Minnesota River Conference.
Isaac Harrison led Southwest Christian with 14 points. Point guard Nick Morland added 10 points with Tyson Sandness with nine.
Dominick Sudheimer and Hayden Molva finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Central Raiders.
Southwest Christian (3-3) is back in action Friday at Rockford at 7 p.m.