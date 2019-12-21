Over the years, even on nights where shots aren't falling, Chaska finds a way to remain competitive, sometimes win, even against top teams from around the state.
Why? Their defense.
Friday versus Apple Valley, the third game in four days, when the halfcourt offense stalled, the Hawks leaned on a trap defense to spring a transition offense, one that won 60-48.
The sixth victory in seven games to start the season for Chaska.
"It's a blast," Chaska junior Luke Strazzanti said of the busy week. "Game weeks are the best. You can't complain about them. We've been conditioning a ton in practice, so most of the guys are in good shape, ready for this."
Stuck on 13 points in the first half, an eight-point lead erased to one, the 1-2-2 trap defense was employed. The result was a 22-8 run, a 35-20 lead at halftime.
Stuck on 35 for nearly the first six minutes of the second half, Apple Valley getting as close as 39-36, Chaska, needing a spark, got defensive.
Active hands led to steals, and steals led to fast-break buckets. A Brady Nicholson 3-pointer kicked off a 12-0 run, which included seven consecutive points from Strazzanti.
Nicholson, who scored a career-high 18 points, finished off the run at 51-36 with an inside move and score.
"It works so well. We have so much length between Mahad (Faisal), Zach (Lea), Brady (Nicholson), Spencer (Goetz). All the guys are so long. We get into passing lanes, get some steals, it's good," Strazzanti said.
Strazzanti, at the top of the defense, senses the turnover and jumps out for the frontcourt pass. It's just one part of an improved offensive game for the junior.
"I've put in a lot of work in the off-season. Trust my jump shot. Trust my teammates and it's been working out so far," Strazzanti said.
Strazzanti leads the Hawks at more than 19 points per game. He's been in double digits all seven games, scoring 25-plus three times including games of 27 and 26 on back-to-back nights versus Orono and Apple Valley Dec. 19 and 20.
A complimentary reserve a season ago, Strazzanti has expanded his offensive role, often times heading toward the basket, using his long wingspan to finish at the rim.
"We all play really well together. It's not just one person stepping up. You can look at the box score, we all have the same amount of points. We're well-rounded. Love playing with them. It's been good so far," Strazzanti said.
Chaska, 3-0 on the week, has won five straight games into the holiday tournament in Eden Prairie on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28. The Hawks and Eagles meet early in January, so Chaska will face Shakopee and Edina this year.
Shakopee, which ousted Chaska from the playoffs last March, is 6-0 following a 72-58 win over Chanhassen Dec. 20. Edina has a 5-1 record, the only loss coming to Shakopee. Both game times are 6 p.m.
"We're going out there looking for two Ws. Edina and Shakopee, two very, very good teams. We'll be right in the game with them, hopefully come out on top," Strazzanti said.