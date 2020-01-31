Rarely will the opening minute of a contest tell the story of what to expect. Thursday night between Chaska and Prior Lake, the game's first four possessions painted a picture for the evening.
The Hawks hit the first two shots, both 3-pointers, off the hands of Mahad Faisal and Luke Strazzanti. The Lakers forced a long contested shot and then turned the ball over.
Chaska finished the game 15-of-25 from outside the arc, scoring an 89-75 win over Prior Lake, improving to 14-3 overall and 5-1 against Section 2-4A opponents. The Hawks have beat every team in the section minus a defeat to No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
"From the start you could tell everyone was locked in, the crowd got us going. In practice we've really worked on making the extra pass, finding the open shooter. At any given time we have five guys that can shoot the ball and we took that to our advantage tonight," Chaska senior Zach Lea said.
Lea was the catalyst all night for the Hawks. He was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, a game-high 14 points at halftime. He finished 6-of-7 on threes for the game, a career night with 27 points.
"No doubt. You can feel it. But I still wasn't forcing anything. I was looking for the open shot still. But, yeah, I was feeling good with my shot all night," Lea, a University of Minnesota-Duluth commit, said.
Chaska was unselfish throughout, making the extra pass. Brady Nicholson's kick out pass to Lea for a 3-pointer had the Hawks up seven early, hitting four of the first six outside shots.
A cross-court pass from Lea to Jack Frick in the corner made it 5-for-7, a 10-point lead. It was 37-26 at halftime.
"We all trust each other. We know all five guys can make the shot. Why not have the open guy take the shot," Lea said.
While the offense was connecting, the defense on Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia was on point over the first 18 minutes. Spencer Goetz and Faisal held the Marquette University commit to four first-half points.
Chaska double-teamed the 6'10" Garcia every possession, forcing the ball away from him.
The story was different in the second half as Garcia backed in deep into the lane, scoring 35 of the Lakers' 49 points. At one point Garcia scored 19 straight points for Prior Lake.
Chaska, though, kept coming offensively. A Nicholson pass to Lea for three, a Goetz inside look and Frick three himself maintained the double-digit lead at 60-47.
Chaska added seven more outside shots in the second half, three from Frick, who scored 14 points off the bench. Nicholson netted 10 of his 12 points after halftime as well, the extra pass finding the big man under the basket.
Faisal with 16 points and Strazzanti with 16 as well, including 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the second half, offset Garcia's big final 18 minutes.
Tyree Ihenacho added 15 points for the Lakers, including the first 10 points scored for Prior Lake (9-6).
Chaska has nine games left starting with a three-game road trip at St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 4 and Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 7.
Chaska is one of three Metro West Conference teams with one loss along with Robbinsdale Cooper and St. Louis Park.
"Every single year, a conference championship is on our minds. But a section championship is more important. We need to keep playing tough, win the league title, get the best seed possible, and see what we can do at sections," Lea said.