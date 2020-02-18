The last Chanhassen basketball victory over Chaska?
Feb. 7, 2015, for the Storm boys basketball team.
Feb. 6, 2015, for the Storm girls basketball team.
Ever since? Ten straight Chaska boys wins, including 72-34 defeat on Feb. 18. Eleven straight Chaska girls wins, including a 79-38 decision in Tuesday's nightcap.
A blackjack hand for the Hawks.
Notching win No. 20, Chaska's boys team remained a game ahead of Robbinsdale Cooper with two to play at 9-1 in the Metro West Conference.
A slow start from the field, a trio of Ben Kallman 3-pointers jumpstarted the Hawks into an 11-2 run, a 30-16 lead.
The advantage was 33-20 at halftime on a Jack Frick outside shot at the buzzer.
Chaska pulled away from beyond the arc early in the second half, Mahad Faisal scoring 13 second-half points. Brady Nicholson added 15 points off the bench with Spencer Goetz in double figures with 11 points.
Ben Giles and Vince Manuel led the Storm, which have lost four straight games, with seven and six points.
Chaska is at St. Louis Park on Friday, Feb. 21 with Chanhassen hosting Robbinsdale Cooper on senior night. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
In the back half of the doubleheader at Chaska High School, the Hawks clinched the Metro West Conference girls basketball conference title in an impressive finish.
Mallory Heyer (22 points), Kennedy Sanders (16 points), Kaylee Van Eps (14 points), and Ashley Schuelke (11 points) were leading scorers for the Hawks, which led 39-21 at halftime.
Chanhassen sophomore Callin Hake became the girls program's all-time career points leader, scoring 20 points for the game. She now has 1,266 points, passing 2013 graduate Lauren Shifflett.
Hake netted 10 points in each half, tying the record with a pair of free throws before halftime.
Tori Tollefson added 10 points with Madi Hicks with six points.
Chaska, 11-0 in league play, 21-game winners, hosts St. Louis Park on Friday, Feb. 21 with Chanhassen at Robbinsdale Cooper.