Providence Academy earned the sweep in a girl/boy doubleheader at Southwest Christian on Feb. 1 in Chaska.
A tight game late in the boys contest, the Lions held on for a 50-43 win. Five players had six or more points led by Sam Schroeder with 12.
Southwest Christian (8-9) got 15 points from Tyson Sandness and 10 points from Brayden Zimmerman.
The two teams were tied at 21 at halftime.
Next up is a road contest at Norwood Young America at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
In the girls game, Southwest Christian took one of the favorites in Section 5AA to the wire, a 41-38 loss.
A 13-point hole at halftime, just 10 points scored, the Stars pulled within one possession twice in the final minute.
Southwest Christian (11-6) got 11 points from Lily Schwen with Chloe Brunsberg (nine), Greta Schwarz (eight), and Hannah Schwarz (seven) other top scorers.
Hailey Hohenecker led all scorers with 20 points for 18-win Providence Academy.
Southwest Christian's girls team is at Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 71, Grand Rapids 40
Minnetonka backed up a big win over Eden Prairie with a dominating 71-40 win over Grand Rapids Feb. 1, outscoring the Thunderhawks 41-20 over the first 18 minutes.
Emma Dasovich (18 points), Desiree Ware (14), Ellah Durkee (11), and Molly Oehme (10) all were in double figures for the Skippers.
Minnetonka is 12-7 overall into a home contest against Edina on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Rockford 79, Holy Family Catholic 72
Fourteen-win Rockford survived a furious final 18 minutes from Holy Family Catholic, winning 79-72 at the Community Clash in St. Michael Feb. 1.
The Fire scored 44 second-half points after trailing by nine at halftime.
Nicole Bowlin and Sophi Hall each scored career-high efforts with 26 and 23 points for Holy Family Catholic.
Sydney Manthana was one of four Rockets in double figures with 23 points.
Holy Family Catholic (10-10) is at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
BOYS: Rockford 70, Holy Family Catholic 55
Fifteen-win Rockford pulled away from Holy Family Catholic in the second half, winning 70-55 in the Community Clash Feb. 1 in St. Michael.
The Rockets led 40-31 at the break.
Seven-footer Calvin Risk was one of five Rockford players in double figures with 18 points.
Nick Hendler scored 19 points lead for Holy Family Catholic with David Torborg adding 10.
The Fire (6-11) look for its first win in Wright County Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at home against Hutchinson.