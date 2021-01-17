An 11-point deficit at halftime, Rockford, the No. 2 seed in Section 5AA in 2020, roared back, outscoring host Southwest Christian 45-26 in the second half for a 79-71 win on Jan. 16.
Nick Burke scored a career-high 26 points in his second varsity game for the Stars.
Southwest Christian led 45-34 at halftime.
Ryan Boysen (24), Derek Pepin (19) and Sam Zilmer (19) helped the Rockets charge back over the final 18 minutes.
Tyson Sandness was also in double figures for the Stars with 15, while Asa Smith added eight points.
Southwest Christian hosts Sibley East at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 42
Ten different Holy Family Catholic players found the scoresheet led by Boden Kapke's 18 points as Holy Family Catholic won the season and home opener 65-42 over Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 16.
An 11-point advantage at halftime, the Fire outscored the Panthers 37-25 in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Jake Kirsch and Gavin Lund added 12 and 11 points for Holy Family Catholic.
No Panther scored more than seven points (Spencer Lemke, Eli Ehrke).
Holy Family Catholic is at Watertown-Mayer on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Chaska 75, Bloomington Kennedy 11
Scoring 20 of the game's first 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers from Kennedy Sanders, Chaska held Bloomington Kennedy to five points the rest of the way in a 75-11 win on Jan. 16.
The Eagles scored three points over the final 18 minutes after trailing 44-8 at halftime.
Mallory Heyer (16), Kaylee Van Eps (16) and Sanders (15) were game scoring leaders for the Hawks, which played 15 players, including Anna Lenzen, who netted a career-high nine points.
Chaska and Kennedy meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in Bloomington.
GIRLS: Watertown-Mayer 53, Southwest Christian 40
University of Minnesota commit Maggie Czinano scored 26 points as Watertown-Mayer held off a strong second-half rally from Southwest Christian in a 53-40 final Jan. 16.
The Stars, trailing 30-11 at halftime, outscored the Royals 29-23 in the second half.
No statistics were available for Southwest Christian, which host Jordan at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 76, Buffalo 66
Buffalo erased a 9-point halftime deficit in the opening minutes of the second half, but Minnetonka countered with a 13-2 run to open up a double-digit lead en route to a 76-66 road win on Jan. 16.
Guards Ki'ani Lockett and Desiree Ware paced the Skippers with 23 and 16 points. Minnetonka scored 38 points in each half.
Sophie Haydon and Emma Dasovich added 13 and 11 points for the Skippers.
Jordan Anderson was one of three Bison in double figures with 15 points.
Minnetonka (2-0) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.