Coming off a 50-point win to start the week, Southwest Christian boys basketball continued its strong play in a 28-point win over section foe Brooklyn Center by an 86-58 score on Jan. 9.
One game after scoring 27 points, Tyson Sandness backed it up with a 25-point performance for the Stars.
Southwest Christian, winners of three of the last four games, outscored the Centaurs 47-28 in the second half after leading by nine at the break.
Jameel Taylor was one of two Brooklyn Center players in double figures with 15 points.
Southwest Christian (5-4) finishes off a three-game week in the nightcap of a girl/boy doubleheader at Mayer Lutheran at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 76, Le Sueur-Henderson 63
Southwest Christian recorded win No. 3 in Minnesota River Conference play, a 76-63 home score over last-place Le Sueur-Henderson on Jan. 9.
The Stars are 3-2 in league play into Friday's girl/boy doubleheader at 6 p.m. at Mayer Lutheran High School.
No individual statistics were available for Thursday's contest.
BOYS: Minnetonka 55, Edina 52
Minnetonka led from start to finish, securing career win No. 100 for head coach Bryce Tesdahl in a Lake Conference home win over Edina 55-52 on Jan. 9.
A 10-point second-half lead for a third consecutive game, the Skippers this time held on late, improving to 6-5.
No individual statistics were available.
Tesdahl tweeted out, "I’ve been fortunate to have great student-athletes and families on and off the court at New Prague, East Ridge, and Minnetonka! High school basketball is special. 912 wins to go to catch Grandpa (McDonald)!"
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.