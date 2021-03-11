Reagan Cizek and Sophi Hall each hit five 3-pointers as Holy Family Catholic made 15 total outside shots in a 91-66 home over Mound-Westonka on March 11.
The Fire led the White Hawks 53-26 at halftime.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak, the first win since Feb. 19.
Nicole Bowlin and Hall led Holy Family Catholic with 22 and 20 points followed by Cizek with 17 and Berkley Neubauer with 13.
The Fire (6-8) are at Southwest Christian at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the regular season finale.
GIRLS: SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 95, BROOKLYN CENTER 15
Southwest Christian scored 50 of the first 58 points, playing 17 different players, in a 95-15 road win at Brooklyn Center on March 11.
The Stars had 14 different scorers led by double-digit efforts from Chloe Brunsberg (21 points), Mehlayna Straub (15 points) and Kyle Beckering (10 points).
Ada Dekkers and Lillian Rediger each added eight points as well for Southwest Christian, which is 8-9 into the regular season finale versus Holy Family Catholic at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
GIRLS: MINNETONKA 83, BECKER 73
If a team is going to finish the regular season on a high note, a 53-point second-half effort, rallying from 10 points down against a ranked opponent to win is just about perfect.
Minnetonka outscored Class 3A Becker by 20 points in the second half in an 83-73 win on March 11.
Special Senior showcase highlights from @MtkaGHoops 83-73 win over Becker @ellahdurkee @piperterryy @sophie_haydon @TonkaSkippers @ChanChaskaSport @EmmaDasovich @DesireeWare2022 @kianilockett pic.twitter.com/ENU08EUbhQ— Peter Amstutz (@TonkaWebcast) March 12, 2021
The Bulldogs led 38-28 at halftime.
Becker, 20-of-24 from the free-throw line, used the three-ball to grab the early lead, converting 10 outside shots.
Minnetonka countered the same way in the second half as Ellah Durkee and Ki'ani Lockett were dialed in from outside with 16 points apiece.
Sophie Haydon (13 points), Emma Dasovich (10 points), Desiree Ware (nine points), and Piper Terry (nine points) were other top scorers for the sixth-ranked Skippers.
Minnetonka, at 13-4, is likely to receive the No. 2 seed and open play on Tuesday, March 16 in the Section 2-4A playoffs.
BOYS: BROOKLYN CENTER 82, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 78
A high-scoring first half, 89 total points made, Southwest Christian couldn't keep pace in an 82-78 loss at home to Brooklyn Center on March 11.
The Stars enter the post-season with an 11-6 record.
Nick Burke and Brayden Zimmerman led Southwest Christian with 20 and 19 points. Lucas Anderson and Asa Smith added 11 and 10 points for the Stars, which led 45-44 at halftime.
Quayvant Douglas and Ben Wehyee were the game's top scorers with 26 and 25 points for the Centaurs.