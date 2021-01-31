The players on the floor for Southwest Christian boys basketball Jan. 29 at Belle Plaine "played heroically" instead of "trying to be a hero."
The result? Eight different Stars recorded two or more baskets, four players were in double figures.
Southwest Christian, down 36-29 at halftime, prevailed down the stretch, a 72-68 road victory.
Nick Burke and Tyson Sandness scored 14 points each with Isaac Harrison and Brayden Zimmerman with 11 apiece for the Stars.
Southwest Christian had two chances to seal the win in the paint, but came up empty with under 40 seconds to play. A putback for Belle Plaine drew them within 69-68 with 21.1 ticks left.
Following a Zimmerman free throw, the Tigers' final possession ended with Jake Berg stealing a pass under the basket. Berg made two foul shots with two seconds left to seal the win.
Cade Morrison netted a game-high 27 points for Belle Plaine (1-4).
Southwest Christian, 3-0 in the Minnesota River Conference, 4-2 overall, hosts Norwood Young America at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.
GIRLS: St. Louis Park 74, Chanhassen 69
Outscored 43-27 in the first half, Chanhassen pulled within four points in the final minute, falling 74-69 at St. Louis Park on Jan. 29.
The Storm netted 42 points over the final 17 minutes.
Callin Hake scored a game-high 27 points for Chanhassen with Madi Hicks and Lauren Arnold finishing with 17 and 11, respectively. Senior Taylor Laube tied a season-high with eight points as well.
St. Louis Park took 44 free throws, converting 22, including seven makes from T'Naye Griffin, who scored a team-high 18 points.
Chanhassen (1-4) hosts Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.
GIRLS: Orono 58, Holy Family 48
A slow start for Holy Family Catholic, down 15 points at halftime, despite a 33-point second half, the Fire fell 58-48 at Orono on Jan. 29.
The Spartans pulled down 52 rebounds, getting 15 points each from Kaila Youngs and Haley Paulson.
Nicole Bowlin led the charge for the Fire in the second half, scoring a game-high 17 points. Sophie Zay and Berkeley Neubauer were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Holy Family Catholic (2-2) hosts new Wright County Conference opponent Jordan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
BOYS: Orono 82, Holy Family 62
Orono came out flying, scoring 48 first-half points, leading by 21 in an 82-62 road victory at Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 29.
Eight different Spartans combined for 11 made 3-pointers with Isaiah Hagen (17 points), Connor Chappell (15) and Graham Beltrand (14) were top scorers for Orono (2-2).
The Fire, which outscored the Spartans 35-34 in the second half, got 18 and 16 points, respectively, from Boden Kapke and Noah Seck. Jacob Warmka and Braylon Cummings each finished with six points.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic (2-3) is a road game at Jordan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
BOYS: Eden Prairie 63, Minnetonka 57
Chiddi Obiazor scored a career-high 28 points as Eden Prairie held off a second-half rally from Minnetonka in a 63-57 decision on Jan. 29.
The Skippers trailed 30-20 at halftime.
Vlad Ciubotaru and Jalen Cain pace the Skippers with 20 and 12 points with Cohen Kellogg and Chase McPherson adding six points each.
Cole Tiran and Will Foster finished with 10 and nine points apiece for the Eagles.
Minnetonka (2-3) hosts Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.