No individual award will alleviate the pain of just missing out on a return trip to the girls state basketball tournament, but nonetheless, Chaska forward Mallory Heyer’s collection of honors continues to grow.
The soon-to-be Golden Gophers cager recently took home Chaska’s Athena Award as the school’s top female student-athlete. “It was super cool because there is only one girl selected from each school,” she said. “I was really honored to be chosen from Chaska.”
The Athena Award is given out to senior athletes in Twin Cities metro area high schools. Winners will be recognized at the Athena Award's 50th annual banquet, which is set for May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
The Athena Award adds to a senior season that included Heyer becoming just the second Hawks girls basketball player to score 2,000 points in her career, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer and being named the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year.
Heyer also topped 1,000 kills on the Hawks’ volleyball team.
But she’d give all the accolades back for a chance to repeat the Class 4A state championship won by Chaska in 2021. “Not at all,” Heyer said, when asked if the Athena Award erased any of the heartache from not making it back to state.
Heyer piloted the team to a 22-4 record, which she deemed a successful season, even with the disappointing end result. “The biggest thing to me was making it back to the state tournament and we came up short. But it was, overall, a really fun career.”
Chaska head basketball coach Tara Seifert said Heyer is “the epitome of lead-by-example” both on and off the court, leading her team to many wins but also eagerly answering the call to serve as a role model to younger athletes through camps.
“Mallory has been such a star in both basketball and volleyball,” she said. “So, a lot of kids are aware of her amazing work ethic. She’s a very self-driven young lady and she’s done very well athletically and academically at Chaska. You see it in her work ethic. She’s positive, she’s involved, she’s just a hard-working young lady.”
As graduation nears, Heyer said she’s going to miss her teammates and coaches. But she is excited to head 20 minutes north to continue her basketball career at the University of Minnesota, playing for all-time Gophers great Lindsay Whalen.
“I’m really excited to be able to stay home and play for Lindsay,” Heyer said. “It’s going to be great to play for her.”
Playing at Minnesota also allows Heyer to stay close enough to stay connected to her teams and occasionally return home to Chaska to watch her sister, Aubrey, continue her career as a junior in 2022-23.
“I think they’ll still be pretty good,” she said. “I’m excited to come back and watch.”