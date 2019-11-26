Chaska trailed by just four points at halftime Nov. 26 against second-ranked Wayzata. The thing was, take away a quick 8-0 run and an 8-2 stretch right before halftime and the Hawks were searching for offense.

Wayzata (3-0), which is averaging 80 points per game this season, pulled away from Chaska, winning 74-63 on the Hawks' home floor.

Jenna Johnson and Annika Stewart led the Trojans with 25 and 19 points.

Needing a spark down 10 in the first half, Kennedy Sanders gave the Hawks just that. She hit a right-handed floater, converting a 3-point play as well. Kaylee Van Eps' 3-pointer drew the Hawks within 30-26 at the break.

Despite a big second half from Malllory Heyer, who netted 15 of her 19 points after halftime, Wayzata's trio of scorers were just a bit better. Sanders finished with a season-high 19 followed by Van Eps (12) and Kendall Karrmann (five).

Chaska (1-1), ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, is at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Sabers beat New Prague 60-44 on Nov. 26.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 59

Leading by as many as nine points in the second half, Holy Family Catholic needed a last-possession basket to win the season opener Nov. 26.

Nicole Bowlin found Grace Elander in the lane, the floating shot hitting nothing but net as the buzzer sounded in a 60-59 Fire win.

Seven players scored, four in double digits for the Fire.

Heritage Christian is ranked in the top-10 in Class A in the pre-season poll.

Holy Family Catholic (1-0) plays in a tournament at the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 29-30 in St. Paul. The Fire play Totino-Grace at 11 a.m. on Day One and Benilde-St. Margaret at the same time on Day Two.

