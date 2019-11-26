Chaska trailed by just four points at halftime Nov. 26 against second-ranked Wayzata. The thing was, take away a quick 8-0 run and an 8-2 stretch right before halftime and the Hawks were searching for offense.
Wayzata (3-0), which is averaging 80 points per game this season, pulled away from Chaska, winning 74-63 on the Hawks' home floor.
Jenna Johnson and Annika Stewart led the Trojans with 25 and 19 points.
Needing a spark down 10 in the first half, Kennedy Sanders gave the Hawks just that. She hit a right-handed floater, converting a 3-point play as well. Kaylee Van Eps' 3-pointer drew the Hawks within 30-26 at the break.
A Kennedy Sanders bucket brings Hawks within 9, 70-61 - 1:14 to play. Both teams have been in double bonus for last 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/TQRSLO9qC6— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) November 27, 2019
Despite a big second half from Malllory Heyer, who netted 15 of her 19 points after halftime, Wayzata's trio of scorers were just a bit better. Sanders finished with a season-high 19 followed by Van Eps (12) and Kendall Karrmann (five).
Chaska (1-1), ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, is at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Sabers beat New Prague 60-44 on Nov. 26.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 59
Leading by as many as nine points in the second half, Holy Family Catholic needed a last-possession basket to win the season opener Nov. 26.
Nicole Bowlin found Grace Elander in the lane, the floating shot hitting nothing but net as the buzzer sounded in a 60-59 Fire win.
FIRE WIN!!!! Bowlin to Elander for the 60-59 WIN for @HFGirlsBball! #gofire pic.twitter.com/JbGX2eo0Pk— Holy Family Catholic (@HolyFamilyFire) November 27, 2019
Seven players scored, four in double digits for the Fire.
Heritage Christian is ranked in the top-10 in Class A in the pre-season poll.
Holy Family Catholic (1-0) plays in a tournament at the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 29-30 in St. Paul. The Fire play Totino-Grace at 11 a.m. on Day One and Benilde-St. Margaret at the same time on Day Two.