Hearing "the Chaska Hawks Dance Team" sets off a feeling of euphoria not only for athletes and parents, but for coaches as well.
Even if hearing the phrase over a Zoom call as Section 2AAA awards were announced virtually Feb. 27.
While there was no jumping up and down, or hugging, the celebration remained. Chaska will make its 14th consecutive trip to the Minnesota State High School League High Kick competition this Saturday.
"Hugging is great, but I actually enjoyed seeing everyone's facial expressions the most," Chaska senior Lucy Wentink said.
Anyone that has seen Chaska celebrate a conference, section or state placing knows exactly who Wentink found the most joy in seeing their face, uncovered from a mask, with the virtual format.
"One of the greatest feelings after performing is knowing that your coaches are proud of you. So it was fun that we got to see (Coach Kris Rydland's) expression this year," Wentink said.
Chaska, after competing in both jazz and kick, exited the Edina High School setting. Later on they met on a Zoom call to listen to the live video recording.
Chaska, with judge scores ranging from 85 to 93, including one first-place rank, ended up with a score of seven (average score of 88.8). Wayzata claimed four of five first-place ranks, an average score of 92.4.
"I think we all felt pretty confident we'd hear our name, but you never know. There are a lot of great teams in our section. The season we've had, the scores we put up, though, we felt like we deserved to be going to state. We've worked really hard, so it was a great feeling to hear Chaska," Chaska junior captain Sophie Fronius said.
Eden Prairie (rank score of 11) edged out Maple Grove (12) and Edina (13) for the third kick spot to state. Chanhassen was seventh overall with a ranking of 21. Their scores ranged from 75 to 80 with an average of 77.2.
Fronius said last year's kick routine, which placed third in state, the first top-three finish since 2016 for Chaska, was so impactful that the team tried to replicate the approach this year.
"The dance really builds from the beginning to the end," she said.
Our @ChaskaDanceTeam competing in Kick at Section 2AAA Championships! #Soar pic.twitter.com/zkD3gZSRiv— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 27, 2021
"When other teams think of Chaska, they say 'we're unique, we're different.' I love that we do our own thing; that we bring out so much passion and intensity in our dances," Wentink said.
Chaska was one spot away from state once again in jazz/funk, placing fourth with a ranking score of 13. Wayzata (5), Maple Grove (6) and Edina (8) were the three qualifying teams. Chaska had an average judge score of 87.
Chanhassen was eighth overall in Section 2AAA jazz with an average judges' score of 74.6. The Storm Dance Team's highest marks came on difficulty of skill, and visual and routine effectiveness.
CAPTAINS' ROLE
Wentink is joined as a captain by classmates Madison Daly and Elsa Lillegard-Bouton. It's a senior group that also includes Taylor Daly, Elsie Wilson and Maddie Wishart; all experienced dancers within the program.
"We've really bonded through this team. We're all best friends because of it. We're excited to be able to dance this weekend the last time together," Wentink said.
Fronius is the lone junior captain. She is among five from her class preparing for state, four that will dance.
"I've learned a lot from other captains. Watching them lead, so I was so grateful when I was nominated as a captain. I really took it as an opportunity to grow. I feel like I've learned how to talk better with my teammates. How to communicate in different ways. I've had to learn how to communicate through the screen, communicate in person. Coach Rydland always says there is never too much communication and now I understand that better," Fronius said.
"I see myself being an example through what I'm saying, and what I'm doing now," she added.
It is that leadership, it is that bond, that has held Chaska together through a trying 2020-21 season that included a nearly two-month pause from in-person workouts.
Everything has been different from practices to meet days. Even this weekend's state meet, now hosted at Edina High School versus the traditional Target Center venue, will look much differently.
Like sections, each team will be in and out of the building. No award ceremony. No preliminary dance. Just one dance for each of the 12 teams in the three classes.
"We have one chance to dance. One chance to prove we deserve a medal. It's so weird because we'd usually spend the whole weekend together. Get pasta that day. Have that last day together. But we understand. We appreciate the chance to have a state tournament," Fronius said.
Change, though, is a bit tougher for seniors.
"We usually get together the day after state, and the captains give speeches. That will be done virtually now. It's emotional for all six of us seniors, but I can speak for all of them when I say we are really happy for what we have had, and the time we've had together this season," Wentink said.
Chaska is in the 10:40 a.m. group on Saturday, March 13.
BACK FOR MORE
Holy Family Catholic qualified for the state tournament in kick and jazz for the first time together in 2020, claiming second place at state in jazz.
The Fire Dance Team topped their section result in 2021.
Hosting the Section 2A championships, Holy Family Catholic repeated as jazz champions, and took second in high kick.
2nd in Kick! @HFdanceteam is STATE BOUND in both styles! #gofire pic.twitter.com/esfTLwBV16— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) March 5, 2021
Holy Family Catholic will be in action on both Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, in the Class A afternoon session at Edina High School. Times are 1:30 p.m. for jazz and 3:55 for kick.