In February, our community lost Bob Tadsen -- someone who throughout my entire life I have admired, respected and been deeply touched by the lessons he taught me.
Bob came into my life in 1960, when I was a 5'6" tall and thin 95-pound freshman on his sophomore B-basketball team. I was a back-up point guard to sophomore Dennis "Skip" Bealka. I saw some play time, but I never started one game. Bob believed that everyone had to pay their dues. After our season was over, Coach Kinkel and Coach Tadsen took us to Williams Arena to see the state tournament and I was able to watch the Edgerton dream-team miracle. It’s a memory that I’ll remember forever.
The next year as a sophomore, I was once again on Bob’s B-team. This time I was starting and our team was off to a 5-0 start. Things were going well until our game at Orono. On a jump ball, I went up and came down hard on my left foot. I had to be helped off the court by teammate Dennis Kopecky. I spent a painful evening in my bed and the next day I went to Dr. Schimelpfenig and he x-rayed my foot and saw a broken metatarsal. He put a cast on it and that ended my basketball season. I remember Bob coming out to our farm and into the kitchen to check on me. He was sorry to see that my foot was broken and said a few words of comfort to me. Just his coming to see me has stuck with me my whole life. He cared enough to do a little extra.
Bob was also my Driver’s Ed instructor when I was a sophomore and I can remember Bob taking me, Dale Haas and Ed Goetz out for "on the road" training. He said, "We are going to East Union, where all we have to worry about is cows!"
Bob was my Physical Education teacher for two years and I think his example is what inspired me to go to college and become a teacher and coach. Bob was an assistant head football coach to Vern Steinmetz, and Bob recommended to Vern that I would be a good candidate to play quarterback in football because of my play in Phy. Ed class. I played that position as a junior and senior in football.
As a junior and senior basketball player, Bob was an assistant to head coach Merlyn Kinkel. Bob was always at my practices and games watching and giving me encouragement after games that didn’t go as well as I would have liked. I even recall Bob chaperoning a dance after a basketball game and talking to me about my game. I talked to him rather than dance.
Bob and Coach Kinkel always sat together in the front seat of the bus on our trips to and from the games. They chatted and talked with Frank Salden, our bus driver and owner of Salden’s Bus Company. Bob and Merlyn would chide Frank to run the yellow lights, knowing he never would, but laughing as they did it. Al McGuire, legendary Marquette University basketball coach, always said he became a basketball coach because he always wanted to sit in the front of the bus. Great memories of my two Chaska Hall of Fame basketball coaches. Bob not only sat in the front of the bus, but he was known to even drive the bus.
In the summer time, Bob was my Legion baseball coach. We played a game at Brownton, where the field is named after Bob’s dad, Barney Tadsen. One of my teammates hit a sinking line drive to left field and the umpire ruled that the ball hit the ground and the left fielder had trapped the ball. Bob had a pretty good look at the play, coaching from the 3rd base coaching box, and felt the left fielder had made a good catch and so Bob overruled the umpire -- an act of good sportsmanship for our team in a very close game. We weren’t certain whether it was good sportsmanship or hometown loyalty?! Anyway, Bob felt it was the right call and the right thing to do. I enjoyed playing baseball for Bob.
I liked playing infield on the Brownton field. What I remember the most was the infield grass was always cut extra short, almost like a putting green. I’ve never played on a field that had the grass that short. I often thought and wondered if Bob ever had anything to do with that? We didn’t fare too well in Legion ball, but with the Chaska Cubs team, we won two state championships on that Brownton field, one in 1971 and the other in 1987. In 1971, playing shortstop, I went errorless and always contributed that to the excellent playing surface there -- no bad hops.
My first teaching job was at Stewart High School, only about five miles down the road from Brownton. On my way home one day, the local Brownton cop picked me up for speeding in my 1966 GTO. I had to go before Brownton’s local justice of the peace, Chuck Warner, who just happened to be a good friend of Bob Tadsen. Chuck also owned the local newspaper, the Brownton Bulletin. He collected a fine from me, but before he did that he tried to recruit me to play summer ball for the local Brownton Bruins. He was persuasive, but I looked forward to playing my summer ball with the Chaska Cubs.
I played on the Brownton town basketball team in the winter league at Hutchinson High School in those days19, 68-69. Some of my Brownton teammates were Grady Rostberg (head football coach at Brownton and then Hutchinson), Pat Fogarty (basketball coach and Albert Lea High School standout), and Chuck Piek (fellow Stewart High School teacher).
In 1972, I was teaching health in Chaska and became Bob’s B-team basketball coach. I remember Bob requiring that I do one thing, and that was to always play man-to-man defense. So for three years, we played all man-to-man, even on out-of-bounds plays under our own basket. Bob believed that good defense starts with man-to-man fundamentals. When Bob retired from varsity basketball coaching, he and Merlyn Kinkel recommended me for the head coaching job. It was an exciting time for me and I will always be grateful to them. I appreciated the time I spent coaching with Bob and have the highest respect for him. Bob gave me a lot of valuable coaching advice through the years, although he claimed I never followed it!
I will miss Bob. He was a good teacher and coach to me and a lifelong friend to my entire family. I agree with Merlyn Kinkel’s words in the eulogy he gave at Bob’s service; "Bob was a marvelous man." Thank you, Jeanne and family, for sharing Bob with the entire Chaska community. He was loved by so many and he meant everything to me.