Chaska failed to score 60 points in seven of the nine meetings with Bloomington Jefferson between the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons. The Jaguars have been able to frustrate the Hawks more than any other Metro West Conference team.
So Friday's road contest for the Hawks, coming off an overtime loss to third-ranked Hopkins, felt like a game Chaska may struggle in.
Or not.
Chaska got points from eight different players, including a career-high 12 from Ben Carter in a 63-51 win over Bloomington Jefferson.
A five-point lead at halftime, 36-31, the Hawks held the Jaguars to 20 second-half points.
Luke Strazzanti led all scorers with 16 points for Chaska followed by Spencer Goetz (eight), Jakobe Lyles (seven) and Brady Nicholson (six).
Jeremy Wanguhu also netted 16 points for Bloomington Jefferson, which suffered its second consecutive defeat after a 5-0 start to the season.
Chaska (6-1), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, is at Robbinsdale Cooper on Feb. 9. The Hawks handed Cooper its only loss of the season, 67-49 in the season opener on Jan. 15.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 74, MINNETONKA 71
Wyatt Blakstvedt was one of five St. Michael-Albertville scorers in double figures as the Knights won 74-71 at Minnetonka on Feb. 5.
Jalen Cain continued his hot streak with 26 points for the Skippers, which trailed 40-36 at halftime.
Vlad Ciubotaru (18), Cohen Kellogg (12) and Will Koeppen (11) were also in double digits for Minnetonka, which has lost two of three games since beating Hopkins.
The Skippers are at Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
HUTCHINSON 69, HOLY FAMILY 64
An 11-point deficit in the second half, Holy Family Catholic rallied, but fell short in a 69-64 defeat at Hutchinson on Feb. 5.
Sam Rensch netted a team-high 23 points for the Tigers.
No other game information was available.
Holy Family Catholic (3-4) hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.