Chaska clinched at least a share of the Metro West Conference title in a 63-43 road win at St. Louis Park on Feb. 21.
The Hawks outscored the Orioles 33-15 in the second half to run its record to 21-3 overall and 10-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Chaska has a remaining game at home versus Benilde-St. Margaret on Friday, Feb. 28. A win or a Robbinsdale Cooper loss at St. Louis Park on Feb. 24 gives the Hawks the title outright.
Mahad Faisal scored a team-high 16 points for Chaska, which also got double-digit efforts from Jack Frick (12), Zach Lea (11) and Luke Strazzanti (10).
Paris Johnson led all scorers with 18 points for St. Louis Park.
Chaska hosts New Prague in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. The Trojans own five wins in 23 games this season.
ROBBINSDALE COOPER 81, CHANHASSEN 57
A tight game for 18 minutes, Robbinsdale Cooper spoiled Chanhassen's senior night, outscoring the Storm 45-24 in the second half in an 81-57 final on Feb. 21.
Without top scorer Luke Gitzen, Adam Strobel and Ben Giles picked up the slack, scoring 14 and 13 points for Chanhassen.
Austin Boll and senior Spencer Dieken were next in scoring with nine and eight points for the Storm.
Joseph Russell was one of five Cooper players in double figures with 18 points.
Chanhassen (5-19) concludes the Metro West Conference schedule with a home game versus Bloomington Kennedy on Monday, Feb. 24 and a road contest on Feb. 28 at Bloomington Jefferson.
ORONO 68, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 58
Orono trailed by five points at halftime, outscoring host Holy Family Catholic 40-25 in the second half in a 66-58 decision on Feb. 21.
The Spartans were 20-of-26 from the free-throw line.
David Torborg led the Fire with 13 points followed by Nick Hendler with 11 and Noah Seck with 10.
Connor Chappell and Jake Farrell each scored 18 points for Orono.
Holy Family Catholic (9-15) hosts Providence Academy on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
JORDAN 73, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60
Jordan capped its final season in the Minnesota River Conference with a 13-1 record, a league championship, and a 73-60 defeat of host Southwest Christian on Feb. 21.
The Stars were 7-7 for fourth place in the league standings.
Tyren Harris had 12 points for Southwest Christian with both Lucas Anderson and Brayden Zimmerman finishing with 10 points.
Southwest Christian (11-13) is at New Life Academy in Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
MINNETONKA
Behind a 39-point game from Cam Steele, Minnetonka had a shot with top-10 Hopkins on Feb. 21, falling a bucket short in a 70-68 final.
It was a Steele versus Kerwin Walton show, the Hopkins forward scoring 31 points.
Riley O'Connor finished with 14 points for the Skippers, which trailed 33-32 at halftime.
Minnetonka rebounded on Saturday in a 75-63 win over Burnsville at Park Center High School. The Skippers finished the game on a 17-2 run.
Steele netted 21 of his game-high 37 points in the second half. Cohen Kellogg had a pair of key buckets late, including one off an inbounds play where he threw the ball off a Burnsville defender, catching it and scoring.
Daniel Rosenbur scored 27 for Blaze, which led 61-58 with 6:52 remaining.
Minnetonka hosts top-ranked Eden Prairie in the regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.