Ninety-four points on the board at halftime of the first Section 2-4A boys basketball semifinal between Eden Prairie and Prior Lake, the second game Saturday, Chaska and Shakopee, was a stark contrast.
A 41-39 game with six minutes to play.
Chaska, a team that relied heavily on outside shooting this season, winning 24 games, had a look at the lead from outside.
Shots just didn't fall for the Hawks for a second consecutive playoff match-up with the Sabers, just 16 total field goals, in a 61-50 loss on the neutral court at Eden Prairie High School.
It was just the fourth loss of the season for Chaska.
The Hawks, down by as many as 14 points in the first half, finishing 2-of-8 from behind the arc in the game's first 18 minutes, had two possessions down a bucket at 41-39.
Zach Lea's in-tight shot rimmed out. Luke Strazzanti corner 3-pointer was no good.
Shakopee, held to eight points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, netted nine of the next 10 points capped by a Charlie Katona slam dunk at 50-40. In between, Nick Katona finished off a 3-point play, while Will Cordes went right down the lane for a left-handed lay-up off the glass.
Charlie Katona, Saber leader with 19 points, made four of Shakopee's six field goals in the second half. The Sabers were 16-of-19 from the free-throw line after halftime, 20-of-23 for the game.
With Chaska outside threats Mahad Faisal and Jack Frick on the bench with two fouls each, it was Shakopee hitting from 3-point territory early on, a pair of Will Cordes shots, as well as Nick and Charlie Katona, for a 20-11 lead.
An 11-2 run, two more threes from Cordes and Charlie Katona, pushed the advantage to 31-17.
Sixth-ranked Chaska battled back within 33-25 at halftime, Strazzanti 4-for-4 at the free-throw line, nine points total. Lea, with six early points for the Hawks, also had nine at the half.
Back-to-back buckets from Strazzanti, a running floater, and a prayer from behind the arc, a bank off the glass, cut the deficit farther at 39-34. A Lea lay-up in transition drew Chaska within 41-39.
Four field goals the rest of the way over the final seven minutes wasn't enough as Chaska was held to five 3-pointers, three from Strazzanti. They were 13-of-18 on free throws, including 9-of-10 from Strazzanti, the game's leading scorer with 23 points.
Lea added 14 points with Faisal scoring five points in the second half. No other Hawk had more than one bucket.
Shakopee, the No. 3 seed, ranked No. 4 in state in the final poll, now 23-5 overall, plays Eden Prairie in the Eagles' gym at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 in the section championship.
The top-ranked Eagles improved to 28-0 with a 99-74 victory over Prior Lake in the first semifinal.
A thrilling first 12 minutes, Prior Lake leading 31-30, the Eagles gained a double-digit lead at 52-42 by halftime. The advantage was 20 just minutes into the second half, Connor Christenson scoring 11 of his 24 points early on after the break.
Drake Dobbs and John Henry added 27 and 23 with Austin Andrews scoring 15 for Eden Prairie.
Dawson Garcia, held in check all game from the field, just four points at halftime, finished with 24 points in his final Lakers' game. Garcia was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in the second half.
Prior Lake, with eight made threes in the first half, had just one over the final 18 minutes. Eden Prairie converted seven of its 11 outside shots in the first half.
SECTION 5AA
Underdogs in the Section 5AA quarterfinals March 7, Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian had their seasons end in lopsided decisions at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Fire fell to top-seeded Minneapolis North 89-51 in the opening game of the day. The Stars lost 78-39 to No. 2 seed Rockford.
Nick Hendler and Jake Kirsch each scored 12 points for Holy Family Catholic with Noah Seck adding 10 points.
The Polars, led by Davon Townley and Willie Wilson with 26 and 21 points, held a 41-23 lead at halftime.
Holy Family Catholic finished with an 11-17 record.
Rockford scored 50 points in the first half, leading by 32 over Southwest Christian at the break.
Tyson Sandness and Nick Morland were double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points for the Stars.
The Rockets had five players in double figures with Todd Traen netting 17 points.
Southwest Christian was 14-14 overall this season.