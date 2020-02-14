A dominating opening 18 minutes, a 37-18 halftime lead, Chaska improved to 8-1 in the Metro West Conference in an 80-62 road win at Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 14.
The Hawks lead Robbinsdale Cooper by a game with three contests to play.
Chaska converted outside shots on the first six possessions of the second half, extending the lead to 56-28. Mahad Faisal, who led all scorers with 23 points, had four of them.
Luke Strazzanti added 12 of his 14 points in the first half, while Zach Lea (16), Brady Nicholson (11) and Ben Kallman (11) were also in double figures.
Chaska, 19-3 overall, hosts Chanhassen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 67, CHANHASSEN 52
A halftime lead on a second consecutive night, Chanhassen saw the advantage slip away once again -- the eighth time in the second half this season -- in a 67-52 home loss to Benilde-St. Margaret Feb. 14.
The Red Knights outscored the Storm 42-21 over the final 18 minutes.
Luke Gitzen and Adam Strobel finished with 16 and 11 points for Chanhassen (5-17).
Nick Peterson led all scorers with 20 points, one of three Benilde players in double figures.
Chanhassen, 3-6 in the Metro West Conference, was swept in the season series; the lone league wins for the Red Knights.
Next up is Chaska on the road at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
HUTCHINSON 83, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 57
Holy Family Catholic fell behind by 20 points at halftime, surrendering 53 first-half points to host Hutchinson in an 83-57 loss on Feb. 14.
The Fire are 1-6 in the Wright County Conference and 7-14 overall.
Zachary Kuseske netted 27 points for the Tigers.
Noah Seck and Seth Thompson paced Holy Family Catholic with 12 and 11 points with Boden Kapke with nine points.
The Fire host Breck School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Victoria.