Was it pretty? By no means. Was it a much-needed win? Absolutely.
Chaska, after starting the season with three losses, earned its first win of the year, a 52-45 road win on a rare Monday night contest at Apple Valley.
Brady Nicholson scored a career-high 28 points for the Hawks, which included four 3-pointers and a baseline dunk.
Nicholson netted 18 of Chaska’s first 25 points, a one-point advantage at halftime.
The Hawks, struggling from behind the arc outside of Nicholson, got to the rim late in the game with Dawson Rief scoring six of his nine points in a closing stretch where Chaska led by four with under four minutes to play.
Rief, after a driving line-up at 46-40, sank four free throws to help clinch the victory for Chaska. Matthew Kallman added seven points for the Hawks, which had given up 78 points per game in an 0-3 start.
Chaska was coming off losses to Section 2AAAA opponents Minnetonka (75-59) and Prior Lake (80-70). Nicholson netted 24 and 21 points in the losses, while Cameron Welle nearly matched his career-high from the season opener with 16 points against the Lakers.
Chaska hosts Lakeville North on Thursday, Dec. 16, with a road game at Edina before the holiday break on Tuesday, Dec. 21.