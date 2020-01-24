Chaska held St. Louis Park to 19 first-half points, surviving foul trouble over the final 18 minutes to improve to 4-1 in the Metro West Conference in a 58-49 win on Jan. 24.
The Hawks remain one game back of Robbinsdale Cooper with one contest left in the first loop of the conference schedule.
No statistics were available.
Chaska hosts Prior Lake and Marquette commit Dawson Garcia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Lakers scored 107 points in a win over Burnsville on Jan. 24.
WAYZATA 77, MINNETONKA 69
Nine 3-pointers in the game's first 18 minutes, Wayzata saw its 41-21 halftime lead dwindle to as few as six at Minnetonka Jan. 24.
The Trojans, though, got a big second-half from Kody Williams, 15 total points, in a 77-69 win.
An 18-4 run out of halftime pulled the Skippers within 45-39.
Camerson Steel, 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, led the charge for Minnetonka with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists on 8-of-16 shooting.
Riley O'Connor (11 points, four rebounds, four assists) and JT Gaffney (18 points, six rebounds) were other top scorers for Minnetonka.
Camden Heide was held to 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting for Wayzata.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
BELLE PLAINE 62, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 51
A match-up of top-half teams in the Minnesota River Conference, Belle Plaine outscored Southwest Christian 37-29 in the second half, pulling away from a 3-point lead at halftime in a 62-51 win on Jan. 24.
Four of five Tiger starters were in double figures led by Josh Gregory with 19 points. Belle Plaine is 7-1 in league play, one game back of Jordan.
Tyson Sandness matched the game-high with 19 points for the Stars with Tyren Harris adding 13 points.
Southwest Christian is 4-4 in the conference standings.
Next up is a road game at CHOF on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
NEW PRAGUE 73, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 42
A 10-point game at halftime, New Prague outscored Holy Family Catholic 39-18 over the final 18 minutes in a 73-42 decision on Jan. 24.
No statistics were available.
The Fire (6-8) are at Orono on Tuesday, Jan. 28.