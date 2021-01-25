Some nights shots don't fall, and when they don't for Chaska, their ability to defend year in and year out has allowed them to sometimes win when the final numbers say they shouldn't.
Despite a 4-for-24 shooting night from behind the arc, Chaska, held to 16 first-half points, prevailed 44-42 over rival Chanhassen on Jan. 22.
The Hawks are 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
A slow start, Chaska took its largest lead at 33-26 with 8:20 remaining on a pair of 3-pointers from Jack Frick and two free throws from Spencer Goetz.
While Chanhassen used an 8-0 run to regain the lead with under five minutes to play, Chaska was able to convert seven times from the free-throw line down the stretch, including all four attempts from Brady Nicholson.
A Goetz steal on an inbounds pass, and ensuing offensive putback off a miss gave Chaska the lead for good at 41-39. Tennessee Fossen added two free throws with Frick converting 1-of-2 foul shots in the closing seconds for the final 44-42 score.
Chanhassen's tying attempt from Adam Strobel from just inside the arc rimmed out as Chaska kept pace with Bloomington Jefferson atop the Metro West Conference.
Strazzanti led all scorers with 11 points followed by Frick (nine), Goetz (eight) and Nicholson (seven).
Chaska is at winless St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 followed by a home game with Benilde-St. Margaret on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Hawks started the second week of the 2021 season with a dominating 67-37 win over Bloomington Kennedy. Strazzanti netted 22 points with Jakobe Lyles added 10 points off the bench.
Senior Ben Carter, making his varsity debut, connected on a pair of 3-pointers for Chaska, which outscored the Eagles 42-20 in the second half after leading by eight at the intermission.
CHANHASSEN
Three games into the 2021 season, a point differential total of just 10, Chanhassen has come out on the losing end in all three.
Not for the Storm's defense, which has held Metro West Conference leaders Bloomington Jefferson and fourth-ranked Chaska to 49 and 44 points, respectively.
In the home opener on Jan. 22, Chanhassen roared back with an 8-0 run, four times over the final five minutes taking a lead. Senior Austin Boll scored all six of his points in the stretch, including a pair of free throws and two baseline jumpers.
Patrick Brick and Grant Muffenbier added baskets with senior Adam Strobel connecting on a 3-pointer for a 39-37 lead with 2:40 to play.
Chaska countered, scoring the next six points before a Boll offensive rebound and kick out to Brick for three cut the deficit to one at 43-42 with 19.1 ticks left.
After Chaska made one free throw at 44-42, Strobel's tying look from just inside the arc rimmed out for the Storm.
PROUD, of the effort, the fight and each guy on the team. Lost a tough game 44-42. We didn't lose because of lack of toughness or fight. We will GROW, Learn and be get ready to compete on Tuesday!— ChanStormBBB (@ChanStormHoops) January 23, 2021
Freshman Maxwell Woods led all Chanhassen scorers with 10 points followed by Brick (eight) and Mike Shea (six).
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen fell 54-49 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Next up for the Storm is a road game at Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 before St. Louis Park comes to the Chanhassen gym on Jan. 29.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
The last win over Jordan? Dec. 3, 2011. Ten straight defeats to the Hubmen for Southwest Christian.
That streak ended Jan. 21, 2021, a 74-69 victory for the Stars in Jordan.
Lucas Anderson's 3-pointer with 15 seconds left broke a 69-all tie. An offensive rebound from Jake Berg off his own miss started the play. Berg found Nick Burke outside the arc; one more pass to a wide open Anderson resulted in a 72-69 lead.
'THE SHOT' - Lucas Anderson #20— SWCHS Boys Basketball (@SWCHS_BoysBBall) January 22, 2021
SWC vs Jordan 2021 pic.twitter.com/tk8GrFlr3H
Anderson sealed the win with a pair of free throws as the Stars held Jordan to 29 second-half points.
Burke led Southwest Christian for the third straight game with 22 followed by a career night from Anderson with 14 and Brayden Zimmerman scoring 12.
Ashton Sivilay scored 22 points for Jordan, which suffered its first defeat of the season.
After an 0-2 start, Southwest Christian earned first-year head coach Tommy Hutton his first win in a dominating 82-44 win over Sibley East on Jan. 18.
Burke was one of seven guys with six or more points, 11 Stars scoring in total, with 19 points. Andrew Simonson added a career-high 12 points as well.
Southwest Christian hosts Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 before heading to Belle Plaine on Jan. 29.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Celebrating eight seniors, including Noah Seck, Holy Family Catholic walked off the floor Jan. 23 victors, a 74-69 win over Hutchinson.
Seck netted 22 points to lead the Fire, which led 43-34 at halftime.
Boden Kapke and senior Jake Kirsch added 14 and 10 points, offsetting a 25-point game from Hutchinson's Sam Rensch.
Holy Family Catholic (2-1) lost the first of back-to-back games to finish the week, a 54-41 defeat at Watertown-Mayer on Jan. 22.
Royals' John Mueller led all scorers with 19 points as Watertown-Mayer outscored the Fire 33-19 in the second half.
Kapke netted 12 points for Holy Family Catholic with Jalen Ward, Jacob Warmka and Seck each with six points.
The Fire are back in action Tuesday at New Prague at 7 p.m. before hosting Orono on Friday, Jan. 29.
MINNETONKA
A 24-point lead at halftime, Minnetonka picked up its first win of the season in a 77-47 blowout of visiting Moorhead on Jan. 19.
Jalen Cain and Vlad Ciubotaru were two of four Skippers in double figures, finishing with game-high totals of 23 points.
Cohen Kellogg and freshman Andy Stefonowicz each added 12 points as well for Minnetonka (1-2).
The Skippers fell to 0-2 in the Lake Conference in a 77-54 final to Wayzata on Jan. 22. Top prospect Camden Heide led all scorers with 22 points for the Trojans.
Cain and Stefonowicz paced Minnetonka with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Minnetonka is home for three straight games beginning Tuesday with Hopkins and Friday, Jan. 29 with Eden Prairie.