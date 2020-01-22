The looks on the faces of the Chanhassen basketball players exiting the boys locker room said it all.
Disappointment.
Two wins in 13 games, the Storm were a couple more makes, a couple more stops, a couple more moments of execution, away from upsetting rival Chaska, a top-10 team, on Jan. 21 at Chanhassen High School.
A two-point lead on a Luke Gitzen 3-pointer at 51-49 with 2:36 remaining, Chanhassen was unable to close, falling 57-54.
Gitzen's half-court shot as the buzzer sounded hit the backboard and off the front of the rim.
"We're the same team every day. We'll come to practice tomorrow and play strong, push ourselves to be better than we were tonight. We still are so new to each other. We're still trying to figure everything out together. A game like that certainly brought our chemistry together more," Gitzen said.
"Being a rivalry game, there was a little more push, a little more effort from everyone on the court," he added.
Chanhassen was 6-of-14 from the free-throw line in the second half including five misses over the final six minutes. They were just 9-of-18 for the game.
Down 56-54 with six seconds left, Adam Strobel, who had a career night with 13 points, was fouled off an inbounds pass under the hoop. His first foul shot drew iron, forcing an intentional miss that resulted in an air ball.
Luke Strazzanti, fouled for Chaska, hit the back end of two free throws to increase the lead to 57-54 before Gitzen's final attempt.
Nate Pelowski, now in his 11th year as head coach of the Storm, was proud of the heart the team showed. Like the players, he was disappointed to not come away with the win in a game they should have won.
Chanhassen led 30-23 at halftime, and by as many as eight points in the second half. Defensively, it was their best effort of the season, holding 12-win Chaska more than 15 points below their scoring average into the contest.
"It was a good effort. It was a fun atmosphere, having the gym cheering so loud. It's hot, everyone is sweating. You just let the ball fly," said Gitzen, who played all 36 minutes.
For Chanhassen (2-12), at this point, winning has been a struggle. They own victories over New Prague and Holy Family Catholic. There have been multiple contests the Storm had chances to win in the second half but was unable to finish.
The record is a bit deceiving as the Storm have faced six ranked teams, playing Section 2-4A's best in Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Prior Lake, Edina, and now Chaska.
With just two returning varsity members that played significant minutes last season in Gitzen and Vince Manuel, the Storm are continually building for a late season run. Hopeful were Pelowski and Gitzen that this kind of effort could springboard the Storm.
"We need guys to step up. I saw a lot of passion from the team today. You see one guy get fired up and all of a sudden everyone is fired up," said Gitzen. Multiple times juniors Strobel and Austin Boll pumped their fists or showed passion after a make on the offensive end.
"That's what we need from those guys," Gitzen added.
Gitzen is the youngest of three siblings to go through the Chanhassen basketball program. His brother, Steven, was on the winningest Storm team in program history, a 23-6 group in 2011-12 that fell a point short of a section title.
Steven, in the gym to watch Luke often, was teammates with current Storm assistant coach Brandon Arnold.
Luke's sister, Danielle, was one of four Chanhassen girls to eclipse 1,000 points for her career. She led Missouri State to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as the lone senior in 2019.
"That's my family. They are always there supporting one another," Luke said.
Gitzen, on varsity since his freshman season, is averaging 15.3 points per game this season. He's been in double figures in all 14 games, topping 20 points three times.
Over the last five games, the senior captain is playing a clip at nearly 20 points per game.
Against Chaska, Gitzen hit four 3-pointers and eight total field goals for 20 points, including 11 in the first half.
"I've been trying to reach that number. But it's always about the team, making the extra pass to my teammate if they're open," Gitzen said. "I've been doubled a lot this year. If that gets other guys open, whatever needs to happen to get the finish."
Pelowski knew it was only a matter of time before Chaska was going to make a run. A four-point play from Mahad Faisal, who scored 18 for the game, 11 in the second half, started a run of 14-5 for the Hawks.
Faisal added two more 3-pointers with a Zach Lea outside shot and made free throw giving Chaska its first lead since early on at 43-42.
On a night in which only five players scored for the Hawks, Lea was the difference maker. He made baskets on his first two attempts, finishing with a game-high 25 points.
Lea's transition basket and ensuing free throw put Chaska up 56-53 just moments after the Hawks got a steal on an inbounds pass, a lay-in from Spencer Goetz.
Lea and Faisal combined for 25 of the team's 34 points over the final 18 minutes.
Chaska was 8-of-18 from the free-throw line in the second half, just 12-of-23 for the game. The Hawks are now 3-1 in the Metro West Conference and 12-3 overall.
Chanhassen, 0-3 in league play, hits the road for three straight conference games at Robbinsdale Cooper (Jan. 23), Benilde-St. Margaret (Jan. 27) and Bloomington Kennedy (Jan. 30).
Make no mistake, though, Feb. 18 at Chaska for the rematch is on the calendar for both teams.
"Oh yeah, we'll be back," Gitzen said.