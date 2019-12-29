Already with a big 81-70 win over previously undefeated and third-ranked Shakopee, Chaska had an opportunity to add a second win over a section team Dec. 28 against No. 10 Edina.
The annual OSR Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Tournament in Eden Prairie a bench mark on how the Hawks stand up around Section 2-4A.
Chaska couldn't have played any better offensively versus the Sabers one day earlier. They couldn't have gotten off to a poorer start against Edina.
Four minutes in the Hornets led 14-0. Multiple times Edina, which starts three players taller than 6 1/2 feet, including 6'10" Jacob Huston and Division I football offensive line talent Bastian Swinney, led by as many as 20 points.
Chaska tried everything it seemed to slow down Edina, including its 1-3-1 half-court trap defense. The Hornets were ready for it, a 40-23 advantage at halftime.
So Chaska coach Dana Kallman did something he rarely does. Press the basketball.
"We're not really a pressing team. When you're down 20, 17 at the half, you have to do something. It generated energy. And sometimes it's easier being the team that is coming back rather than one trying to hold on. Our guys have bought into playing D. A lot of high school players, they're not wild about that, but we have really great kids that understand the importance of it," Kallman said.
The full court ball pressure led to turnovers. Turnovers led to transition offense for Chaska. A 47-26 point margin in the second half led to Chaska's eighth win in nine games this season for the ninth-ranked Hawks, a 70-66 final.
"We learned a lot about our team this weekend. Really the whole month of December showed us what this team can be. The biggest thing for them is having the desire everyday to come to practice and compete, like they did in the second half of this game. They got after it," Kallman said.
The first nine points of the second half went to the Hawks. A 10-point deficit at 51-41 with under nine minutes to play, the second run came.
Ten straight points including two Brady Nicholson 3-pointers and a Zach Lea finger roll tied the game at 51.
Mahad Faisal, who hit four 3-pointers in the win, 8-for-12 shooting from behind the arc over the two games, connected on a long three off an inbounds play to keep Chaska within striking distance at 57-56.
Faisal, third on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, scored 44 points in the two tournament wins.
"He was right on that verge last year. We watched him a lot, threw him out there for a few opportunities. It was a tough line-up to crack," said Kallman of Faisal, who is having an impactful first year on varsity as a senior. "The biggest thing is he's playing a lot tougher. A lot stronger. Driving the ball to the rim. Rebounding the ball better. And he's buying into the defensive part. He's always known what to do. Now he has the rotations and such down."
Chaska took its first lead at 61-59 on a Jack Frick corner 3-pointer. Lea, one of four Hawks in double figures with 12 points, sealed the win with a steal, fast-break lay-up and free throw at 68-64.
Spencer Goetz finished off the win with two free throws, part of a 13-point second half for the junior forward. He converted seven consecutive foul shots after halftime, adding a pair of acrobatic putbacks off misses.
Nicholson, on the bench early with two fouls, finished with 12 points as well for Chaska.
Faisal (24), Lea (18), Goetz (13), and Luke Strazzanti (12) led a potent offensive attack for Chaska against Shakopee Dec. 27.
A 33-9 run from the six-minute mark in the first half to 11:33 left in regulation gave the Hawks a 50-36 lead. Chaska put up 49 second-half points in the win.
While the start of the 2019 season has been a successful one, including defeats of Wayzata and Lakeville North, the road ahead is just as important.
Chaska hosts top-ranked Eden Prairie, also 2-0 in the holiday tournament, on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Two other section opponents, Minnetonka and Bloomington Jefferson, follow on Jan. 7 and 10.
CHANHASSEN
A 13-point deficit at halftime, Chanhassen did everything it could to rally over the final 18 minutes, drawing even at one point with Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 28 at Bethel University.
In the end, the Jaguars prevailed by a single point, 47-46. The Storm scored in the closing seconds after a turnover gave Chanhassen life after being down four points in the final minute.
Luke Gitzen and Ben Giles were scoring leaders with 15 and nine points for the Storm, which are 1-7 overall.
Chanhassen lost 69-53 to eventual champion Robbinsdale Armstrong in the semifinals Dec. 27. Vince Manuel had a career game with 17 points with Gitzen finishing with 11 points.
The Falcons, which led 38-28 at halftime, got 22 points from Hezekiah Iyawe.
MINNETONKA
Sophomore Vlad Ciubotaru, playing in just his second varsity game, netted 21 points as Minnetonka defeated Northfield 79-52 in the first round of the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 27.
A second game with Burnsville was cancelled due to poor travel conditions.
The Skippers jumped out to a 39-23 halftime advantage over the Raiders behind the play of Cam Steele, who had a game-high 24 points.
Jalen Cain (16 points) and JT Gaffney (11 points) were other double-digit scorers for Minnetonka, which is 4-4 into the January schedule.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
One win, one loss for Holy Family Catholic at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 27 and 28.
The Fire, which beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 62-45 on the second day, started the tournament with a hard-fought 71-65 defeat to Becker.
Nick Hendler paced Holy Family Catholic (5-3) with 16 points; one of four players in double figures for the Fire. Others were Seth Thompson (14), David Torborg (13) and Noah Seck (11).
Nick Mittelstadt was the player of the game for the Bulldogs with a game-high 27 points.