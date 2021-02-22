Chaska kept pace with Robbinsdale Cooper last week, securing victories over Chanhassen (72-36) and St. Louis Park (72-47) to improve to 9-1 in the Metro West Conference.
The seventh-ranked Hawks and Cooper each have two games remaining. Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and home to Bloomington Jefferson on March 2.
Cooper, which has won 11 straight since a season-opening loss to Chaska, has Bloomington Jefferson and Bloomington Kennedy remaining.
The week's star for Chaska was senior Jack Frick, who scored a career-high 24 versus Chanhassen to only top that three days later with 27 points versus St. Louis Park.
Jack Frick knocks down the triple off Hawks inbound play! Chaska leads Chanhassen 35-10 late in 1st half. pic.twitter.com/AAUKYfRKA0— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 17, 2021
Against the Storm, Chanhassen led 21-2 out of the gates and 41-10 at halftime. Luke Strazzanti and Jaokbe Lyles added 16 and 10 points, respectively, while seniors Cameron Walle and Zach Schaffer played extended minutes off the bench, each making a basket.
Behind the back, Frick to Cameron Walle! #Pretty pic.twitter.com/QlP5rRF8En— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 17, 2021
Recognizing the 10 seniors Feb. 19, 58 of the 72 points came from the Class of 2021 with Tennessee Fossen adding 11 and Strazzanti finishing with 12.
A four-point game at halftime, 28-24, Chaska outscored the Orioles 44-23 in the second half to improve to 9-2 overall.
CHANHASSEN
Coming off a 36-point loss to top-10 Chaska, Chanhassen rebounded with a 78-62 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 19.
Freshman Maxwell Woods netted a career-high 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the foul line to go with eight assists.
Chanhassen, which led 46-29 at halftime, also got 21 points from Ben Giles and 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from Eli Sweeney, who was rewarded for strong play earlier in the week against Chaska.
Will Schleicher and Austin Boll added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Storm.
Top scorers in a 72-36 loss to Chaska were Giles (eight), Sweeney (seven) and Woods (seven) for Chanhassen (3-7).
The Storm are at St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
MINNETONKA
Third-ranked Hopkins is 8-0 against everyone not named Minnetonka; 0-2 versus the Skippers.
Minnetonka swept the season series with the Royals for the first time since 2012-13, scoring a 62-61 overtime decision on Feb. 18.
Held to 16 first-half points, the Skippers netted 42 down the stretch to force overtime at 58-all. Jalen Cain of Minnetonka and Tristan Lee of Hopkins each made baskets over the final 15 seconds.
After trading free throws to open the overtime session, a steal and score from Vlad Ciubotaru, who led all scorers with 21 points, was the eventual game-winner.
GAME OF THE YEAR!!! Can Minnetonka Upset Hopkins Again?!?! Full Game Highlights! @JalenCain2— And-One Films (@AndOneFilms) February 19, 2021
Video: https://t.co/sH6AfjD73T pic.twitter.com/2JCHVCT7tw
Hopkins had two looks in the final 20 seconds from outside for the win.
Cain and Andy Stefonowicz scored 20 and 11 points for Minnetonka as well.
Lee and Elvis Nnaji were leading scorers for Hopkins with 21 and 12.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Minnetonka (4-7), which was defeated 82-59 by No. 2 Wayzata on Feb. 16. Will Koeppen scored a career-high 13 points for the Skippers in the loss.
Minnetonka's rugged stretch continues at Eden Prairie on Friday, Feb. 26, with a Saturday matinee at No. 7 Chaska.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
A dominant final 18 minutes, outscoring visiting New Prague 34-18, Holy Family Catholic earned a 64-43 victory on Feb. 19.
Noah Seck (17), Jake Kirsch (15) and Boden Kapke (12) led the charge offensively for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic held a 30-25 lead at the break.
The Fire (4-7), which host Southwest Christian on Thursday, Feb. 25, played Wright County Conference East Division leader Mound-Westonka tough in a 68-59 final on Feb. 16.
Holy Family Catholic trailed 42-22 at halftime.
Kirsch and Kapke each netted 12 points as nine players got on the scoresheet including Seck with nine.
Santi Phommahaxay was one of three White Hawks in double figures with a game-high 19 points.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Southwest Christian took care of business, keeping pace with Mayer Lutheran with one loss in the Minnesota River Conference with wins over Tri-City United (85-49) and Le Sueur-Henderson (76-57).
The Stars are 8-1 in league play, a half-game behind Mayer Lutheran with three contests remaining.
Southwest Christian draws Belle Plaine, which upset Mayer Lutheran, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The Stars had 21 steals and 18 assists with Nick Burke and Tyson Sandness leading the scoring column with 21 and 18 points.
All 12 Southwest Christian players had at least two rebounds as well led by Brayden Zimmerman with seven.
Southwest Christian led 39-17 at Le Sueur-Henderson at halftime.
Burke with 22 points and seven rebounds and Sandness with 16 points and nine steals were Stars leaders. Lucas Anderson and Isaac Harrison finished with 13 and 12 points as well.
Southwest Christian is winners of eight of the last nine games.