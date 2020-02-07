Chaska kept pace with Robbinsdale Cooper in the Metro West Conference boys basketball standings, a 58-45 road win at Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 7.
The Hawks, which host Cooper on Tuesday, Feb. 11, swept the season series with the Jaguars.
Chaska led Bloomington Jefferson 32-18 at halftime, extending the advantage to as many as 16 points in the second half.
Mahad Faisal and Jack Frick were leading scorers for the Hawks with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Luke Strazzanti added nine points with Spencer Goetz and Brady Nicholson each with seven.
Manny Montgomery led all scorers with 18 points for Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska (17-3) lost 63-53 in the first meeting with Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 14. The second contest begins at 7 p.m.
CHANHASSEN 65, ST. LOUIS PARK 57
Leading by eight points at halftime, Chanhassen saw St. Louis Park score 49 points to hand the Storm a Jan. 10 loss.
Leading by six points at halftime Feb. 7 in the season's second meeting, Chanhassen clamped down defensively, winning a third straight Metro West Conference final, a 65-57 win on Feb. 6.
Luke Gitzen was one of three Storm players in double figures with a team-high 19 points. Ben Giles and Austin Boll each added 16 points with seniors Sawyer Smith and Vince Manuel with six points apiece.
Paris Johnson led all scorers with 28 points for St. Louis Park, which entered the night tied for first place with Chaska and Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chanhassen is at Byron at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 64, TRI-CITY UNITED 45
The big man, Tyren Harris, dominated for Southwest Christian, netting a career-high 27 points in a 64-45 road win at Tri-City United on Feb. 7.
Holding the Titans to 19 first-half points, the Stars led by 14 at halftime.
Southwest Christian, 6-5 in the Minnesota River Conference, tied for third with Mayer Lutheran, added Brayden Zimmerman with 16 points and Tyson Sandness with 13 points.
Collin Barnett was Tri-City United's leading scorer with 16 points.
Southwest Christian (9-10) is at Legacy Christian at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
MINNETONKA 55, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 49
Cam Steele and JT Gaffney each scored 18 points as Minnetonka won a Lake Conference road contest at St. Michael-Albertville, 55-49, on Feb. 7.
Riley O'Connor added 11 points for the Skippers. The two teams were tied at 25 at halftime.
Kale Hoselton was the Knights' top scorer with 14 points.
Minnetonka, 4-4 in the Lake Conference, is 10-9 overall into a Tuesday, Feb. 11 contest with Buffalo.