A seven-point lead at halftime, by the time Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl called a timeout the advantage was 17 for Chaska in a Feb. 27 matinee.
The Hawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, outscored the Skippers 41-22 in the second half in a 73-47 final.
Chaska is now 11-2 into Tuesday's Metro West Conference finale with Bloomington Jefferson. A victory would secure at least a share of the conference title with Robbinsdale Cooper, which has won 12 straight games, is ranked No. 4, and concludes the season with Bloomington Kennedy on March 8.
A game after scoring a career-high 20 points, Brady Nicholson one-upped that with 29 points for Chaska.
With Jakobe Lyles unavailable with an illness, Nicholson and Spencer Goetz played big minutes, Goetz not coming out until the final minutes.
After scoring nine points in the first half, Nicholson finished with 20 in the second half, a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers -- a fourth outside make with a toe on the line. Nicholson also dominated in the paint, using his 6'9" frame to back his way into the protected area for multiple scores.
Goetz was equally as dominant, scoring 20 points, 12 in the first half, while locking down Minnetonka's top scorers in Jalen Cain (eight points) and at times Vlad Ciubotaru (10 points).
Chaska is 4-0 against Section 2-4A opponents with the next three -- Jefferson on March 2, at Eden Prairie on March 5 and home versus Edina on Monday, March 8.
Freshmen Will Koeppen and Andy Stefonowicz each added seven points for the Skippers, which had no answer defensively for the Hawks, and offensively were plagued with turnovers over the final 18 minutes.
JORDAN 82, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 69
Jordan's Reagan Koch topped 1,000 points for his career in an 82-69 road win at Holy Family Catholic on Feb. 26.
The Hubmen led 41-27 at halftime.
Koch scored 23 points for Jordan, which is 5-5 in its first Wright County Conference season.
Ashton Sivilay and Isaac Young added 17 and 16 points for Jordan, which lost 57-55 in the first meeting on Feb. 2.
Boden Kapke netted 18 points for the Fire with Greg Stoffel and Michael Richelsen finishing with 12 points.
Senior Brendan Quinn nearly matched his career point total, scoring nine points as well for Holy Family Catholic (5-8).
Next up for the Fire, which hosts Benilde-St. Margaret, a newly scheduled game with Chanhassen unavailable to play, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
EDEN PRAIRIE 62, MINNETONKA 54
A slow start, a 25-19 halftime deficit, Minnetonka fell for the sixth time in seven games in a 62-54 final at Eden Prairie on Feb. 26.
Chiddi Obiazor and Jermell Taylor each scored 14 points for the Eagles with Will Foster adding 13.
Eden Prairie is in third place at 6-5 in the Lake Conference (8-5 overall).
Minnetonka, 3-7 in league, tied for fifth place, got a game-high 27 points from Vlad Ciubotaru, who was three points off a career high.
Jalen Cain added 14 points for the Skippers.
Minnetonka (4-9) is at Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.