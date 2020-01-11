When Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson meet, regardless of record, you can always expect a tight finish. Coaches Dana Kallman and Jeff Evens seem to bring out the best effort in their teams when the two play.
Friday was no different. Back and forth throughout, fifth-ranked Chaska leading by no more than seven points, the Hawks needed six free throws in the final minute to preserve a 71-66 win in the Metro West Conference opener.
An entertaining first half, the two teams tied at 31, a quick 9-2 run, seven from Zach Lea, out of the break put Chaska up for good.
Though it was never easy.
Manny Montgomery led the Jaguars attack with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Six-foot, seven-inch post Evan Lind also imposed his way inside, finishing 10-of-12 from the field with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Chaska countered with four double-digit efforts including four 3-pointers each from Lea and Jack Frick, who hit from outside on three consecutive possessions in the second half.
Mahad Faisal sank seven free throws for a team-high 16 points with Spencer Goetz adding 12 points and six rebounds for Chaska (10-2).
Big second half for Chaska PF Mahad Faisal who now has 14 after this wing attack. Hawks up 69-64 with 19 ticks to go pic.twitter.com/DiUH508q0D— Ryan James (@RyanJamesMN) January 11, 2020
Chaska is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
ST. LOUIS PARK 74, CHANHASSEN 64
Chanhassen led at halftime for the second time in three games, but were unable to close out the win in a 74-64 loss at St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference opener Jan. 10.
A 33-25 advantage at the break, the Storm were outscored 49-31 over the final 18 minutes.
Luke Gitzen of Chanhassen and Paris Johnson of St. Louis Park each had a game-high 23 points.
Ben Giles and Vince Manuel added 16 and 10 points for the Storm with Adam Strobel finishing with seven points.
Cole Ewald netted 21 points as well for the Orioles, which registered its second win of the season.
Chanhassen (1-11) looks to end an eight-game losing streak at home against Holy Family Catholic at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
DELANO 65, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 51
A slow start, an eight-point deficit at halftime, saw Holy Family Catholic fall 65-51 in the Wright County Conference opener at Delano on Jan. 10.
The Fire found success inside with the tandem of Noah Seck and Seth Thompson, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively. Nick Hendler added 11 points for the Fire.
Terron O'Neill was one of three Tigers in double figures with a game-high 19 points.
Holy Family Catholic (6-4) is at Chanhassen at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
MAYER LUTHERAN 63, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 56
Down 14 points at halftime, Southwest Christian drew within two late at rival Mayer Lutheran in a 63-56 loss on Jan. 10.
A nine-point deficit at 54-45 with 2:30 left, a pair of 3-pointers from Nick Morland and Tyson Sandness as well as a Morland steal and lay-up pulled the Stars within 56-53.
It was 57-55 Mayer Lutheran in the final minute.
Southwest Christian, which got 23 points from Sandness and 11 from Isaac Harrison, trailed 37-23 at the break.
Teigan Martin was one of four Crusaders in double figures with 16 points.
Southwest Christian (5-5) hosts Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Chaska.