Without top-25 sophomore in the country Camden Heide and Eddie Beeninga to start the season, Wayzata has been right there in many contests, including a 21-point lead at halftime in a recent game with Lakeville North.
Closing the door has been another story.
Wayzata, up 57-51 on a pair of Connor Bjerke 3-pointers with 7:34 remaining, was outscored 23-11 the rest of the way, Chaska claiming its third consecutive win Dec. 17.
Wayzata is now 0-5 on the season.
A corner from Jack Frick and a contested outside shot from Mahad Faisal helped Chaska regain the lead at 58-57 with 6:29 left. A Zach Lea baseline slam capped a 13-4 run at 64-59.
Lea had a season-high 22 points, one of three Hawks in double figures. Luke Strazzanti added 16 with Faisal finishing with 12.
Bjerke was the top scorer for Wayzata with 21 points.
Chaska (4-1) has back-to-back home games Dec. 19-20 against Orono and Apple Valley. Both contests begin at 7 p.m.
HOLY ANGELS 72, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 67
Tied at 31 at halftime, Holy Angels notched a 72-67 home win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 17 in Richfield.
Matt Banovetz was the difference down low for the Stars, scoring a team-high 21 points with four steals.
Holy Family Catholic (4-2) was balanced on the scoresheet with four players in double figures. Seth Thompson and Noah Seck each scored 13 followed by Nick Hendler (12) and Jake Kirsch (11).
Next up is the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 27-28. The Fire play Becker and Sauk Rapids-Rice.
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 58, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 51
Southwest Christian fought valiantly in the second half, falling behind 33-20 at halftime only to fall 58-51 to Maranatha Christian on Monday, Dec. 16.
Tyson Sandness led all scorers with 16 points for the Stars.
Tyren Harris and Brayden Zimmerman added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Stars, which have lost three straight since a 2-0 start.
Next up is Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.