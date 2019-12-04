Without two returning rotational players, Chaska still managed to nearly hit the century mark, defeating Minneapolis Washburn 95-66 in the season opener Dec. 3.
Luke Strazzanti netted a career-high 28 points for the Hawks, which led 42-26 at halftime.
Chaska's lead was cut to 12 points before a strong finish pushed the advantage back out. Zach Lea and Brady Nicholson scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the second half, 16 and 12 for the game.
Lea capped the victory with a coast-to-coast slam dunk at 86-60.
Video of the Zach Lea boom courtesy of the one and only Cara Hoye. Chaska 89-60 at 1:46 pic.twitter.com/I7raoPi3TD— Ryan Paul (@rypaul21) December 4, 2019
Mahad Faisal, playing his first significant varsity minutes, scored 24 points for Chaska, 11 in the first half.
Josh Rogers was one of three Millers in double figures with 19 points.
Spencer Goetz and Jack Frick were among six football players not dressed for the season opener. All are expected to suit up Thursday at Eastview.
WACONIA 57, CHANHASSEN 48
A slow start, an 11-point deficit at halftime, was too much to overcome for Chanhassen in a 57-48 defeat at Waconia Dec. 3.
Two of the area's top players, PJ Hayes IV and Luke Gitzen, were team leaders with 27 and 18 points, respectively, for the Wildcats and Storm.
Waconia led 32-21 at halftime.
Vince Manuel and Adam Strobel added nine and eight points, respectively, for Chanhassen in the season opener.
The Storm (0-1) host Farmington at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
HOLY FAMILY 62, WATERTOWN-MAYER 58
Holy Family Catholic held off a strong second-half challenge from Watertown-Mayer, winning the season opener 62-58 on Dec. 3 in Victoria.
The Fire led 36-28 at halftime.
Guards David Torborg and Nick Hendler were scoring co-leaders for Holy Family Catholic with 17 points each.
Jake Kirsch, hurt in week one of the football season, missing the final eight games, was on the court for the Fire, adding 12 points. Noah Seck and Seth Thompson finished with nine and six points, respectively.
Cale Webbe was the game's top scorer with 21 points for the Royals.
Holy Family Catholic is back in the home gym versus Brooklyn Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
MINNETONKA 88, ORONO 66
Head coach Bryce Tesdahl earned win No. 1 with the Minnetonka program, an 88-66 victory over Orono in the season opener Dec. 3.
The Skippers scored 53 points over the first 18 minutes, a 22-point lead.
Cam Steele, who topped 1,000 points for his career, led all scorers with 28 points. Minnetonka teammate Riley O'Connor added a career-high 26 points as well.
Jalen Cain (10 points) and Cohen Kellogg (seven points) played key roles off the bench for the Skippers.
Orono, which converted 21-of-39 free throws in the loss, got 14 points each from Connor Chappell and Jake Farrell.
Minnetonka (1-0) is at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.