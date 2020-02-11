When Chaska and Robbinsdale Cooper meet, it isn't usually the prettiest of basketball games. It's a physical tussle.
25 fouls for Chaska, 22 fouls for Robbinsdale Cooper made for just that Feb. 11 between the two leaders in the Metro West Conference.
Chaska, battling foul trouble all game, pulled away with the long ball, outshooting Cooper 11-3 from behind the arc in a 70-55 final.
With the win, Chaska is 18-3 overall and 7-1 in the Metro West Conference, a game up on Cooper and St. Louis Park.
A nine-point lead in the first half, multiple starters on the bench with two fouls, Chaska saw Cooper rally to within 33-30 at halftime.
Chaska, though, pushed back, from outside from Mahad Faisal, who had a game-high 20 points, 17 in the first half, and then late from Spencer Goetz and Brady Nicholson. The duo scoring 12 and six points, respectively.
Jack Frick added 14 points, shooting 3-of-6 from behind the arc, while Luke Strazzanti scored all 11 of his points after the break.
Davion Evans led Cooper with 15 points, 12 in the first half, including 5-of-8 from the foul line.
Chaska is at Bloomington Kennedy at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 78, BRECK SCHOOL 57
Four players in double figures helped Southwest Christian to a 78-57 home win over Breck School Feb. 11.
Tyren Harris had his second recent 20-point game, scoring a game-high 22 for the Stars.
Tyson Sandness (17 points), Brayden Zimmerman (10 points) and Isaac Harrison (10 points) were other scoring leaders for Southwest Christian, now 10-11 overall.
The Stars are back in action with rival Mayer Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
BUFFALO 78, MINNETONKA 66
Thirty minutes isn't enough, it takes a full 36 minutes to win in the Lake Conference. Minnetonka found that out at home Feb. 11.
A 50-39 lead, the Skippers were outscored by 23 points down the stretch in a 78-66 loss to Buffalo.
The Bison used a 13-2 run to tie the game at 52, Matthew Willert heating up down the stretch to finish with 29 points.
Minnetonka, which fell to 10-10 overall, got 20 points from Cam Steele. Fellow seniors Riley O'Connor and JT Gaffney added 18 and 14 points.
Brandon Maatz also finished with 20 points for 12-win Buffalo.
Minnetonka is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
EDINA 57, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 42
Edina held host Holy Family Catholic to an 16-point first half, earning a 57-42 on Feb. 11 in Victoria.
Bigs Jacob Hutson and Brady Helgren netted 15 and 12 points for the Hornets, which led by 11 points at halftime.
David Torborg was one of 10 scorers for Holy Family Catholic with 10 points. Seth Thompson added nine points for the Fire, now 7-13 overall.
Holy Family Catholic is at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.