Minnetonka jumped out to a 16-point lead at halftime, matching Chaska over the final 18 minutes in a 75-59 win on Dec. 7. The Skippers are 2-0 with both wins against Section 2AAAA opponents.
Chaska's bigs of Brady Nicholson and Jakobe Lyles combined for 40 points with Nicholson matching a game-high with 24.
Cameron Walle added seven points for the Hawks.
Minnetonka guards Ibrahim El-Amin and Andy Stefonowicz recorded 24 and 23 points, respectively, while Jordan Cain finished with 17 points.
Chaska (0-2) is at Prior Lake on Dec. 7 with Minnetonka at top-five Cretin-Derham Hall on the same night.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 75, WATERTOWN-MAYER 60
Austin Clifford scored a career-high 17 points as Holy Family Catholic recorded its first win of the season, 75-60, over Watertown-Mayer in Victoria on Dec. 7.
The Fire had three players in double figures with Boden Kapke netting 20 points with Judah Land adding 15 points.
Michael Richelsen and Braylon Cummings also scored nine and six points for Holy Family Catholic (1-2).
Jacob Rowan totaled a game-high 25 points for Watertown-Mayer (1-2).
Next up for the Fire hosts Maranatha Christian at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 87, HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 52
Southwest Christian built a 20-point lead by halftime, winning 87-52 over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Dec. 7.
Twelve Stars scored with 13 reaching the court in the win, including a trio of brothers, Caleb, Brayden and Bennet Beckering with a combined 16 points.
Nick Burke (17), Brayden Zimmerman (15), Sam Arnold (11), and Bennett Krommendyk (10) were top scorers for the Stars, which had half totals of 40 and 47 points.
Drew Burau was the Lakers' top scorer with 19 points.
Southwest Christian (1-1) is at Maranatha Christian at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.