Chaska survived two upset bids last week, this time the Hawks weren't so lucky.
Chaska lost 63-53 to Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 14, just the third defeat in 13 games this season.
The Hawks were held to 22 first-half points, and outscored 37-31 over the final 18 minutes.
Robbinsdale Cooper, Metro West Conference champions in 2017-18, had four players in double figures led by Davion Evans with 17 points.
Jack Frick and Luke Strazzanti each netted 14 points with Spencer Goetz finishing with 10 points for the Hawks.
Chaska, 1-1 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Bloomington Kennedy, off to a 9-3 start, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
MINNETONKA 75, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 64
Seniors JT Gaffney and Cam Steele poured in 28 and 26 points, leading Minnetonka to a second Lake Conference victory, a 75-64 home win over St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 14.
The Skippers jumped out to a 35-21 halftime lead, the advantage as large as 17 points in the second half.
Riley O'Connor added 13 points as well for Minnetonka, now 7-5 overall.
The Skippers are off until a Monday, Jan. 20 match-up at Buffalo at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 57, HOLY FAMILY 49
Down five points at halftime, Southwest Christian held Holy Family Catholic to 19 second-half points, rallying to win a match-up between Section 5AA opponents in a 57-49 decision on Jan. 14 in Chaska.
The Fire led 30-25 at the break.
Nick Morland led the rally, scoring a team-high 17 points for the Stars.
Tyson Sandness (10 points), Isaac Harrison (eight), Lucas Anderson (seven), and Bennett Manley (six) gave Southwest Christian a balanced attack, scoring 32 second-half points.
Nick Hendler had the hot hand for Holy Family Catholic with 19 points.
Southwest Christian, 3-1 in the new year, hosts Le Sueur-Henderson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.