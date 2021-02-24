Facing a Belle Plaine team that helped Southwest Christian with an upset win over Mayer Lutheran, the Stars repaid the favor with a decisive 82-67 victory on Feb. 23 in Chaska.
Southwest Christian, 8-1 in the Minnesota River Conference, is a half-game behind Mayer Lutheran with three contests to play.
The Stars outscored the Tigers 39-25 in the second half. It was a one-point lead, 43-42, at halftime.
Nick Burke netted a game-high 28 points, one of four Southwest Christian players in double figures. Brayden Zimmerman (15), Tyson Sandness (14) and Lucas Anderson (12) added to the point total.
Karim Tolbert and Jack Krueger each scored 17 points for third-place Belle Plaine.
Southwest Christian has remaining league games at Norwood Young America on March 1 and home to Mayer Lutheran on March 4 with the finale on March 13 at Tri-City United.
The Stars are at Holy Family Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 25.
CHASKA 77, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 59
Chaska won its 17th consecutive game when scoring 70 or more points, moving within a win of clinching at least a share of the Metro West Conference in a 77-59 decision over Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 23 in St. Louis Park.
The Hawks are 10-1 in the league standings with the conference finale on Tuesday, March 2 versus Bloomington Jefferson.
Robbinsdale Cooper is a half-game behind Chaska at 9-1.
Chaska jumped out to a 42-26 lead at halftime, getting a career night from Brady Nicholson with 20 points.
Luke Strazzanti was the game's top scorer with 21 points with Jack Frick and Spencer Goetz adding 15 and 12, respectively.
Charlie Hansen was the Red Knights' leading scorer with 13 points.
Chaska (10-2) hosts Minnetonka at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.