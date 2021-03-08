A winner-take-all Minnesota River Conference championship between Mayer Lutheran and Southwest Christian, it was all Stars, an 87-74 win that was not nearly as close as the score suggested March 4 in Chaska.
Southwest Christian (11-5) scored 52 first-half points, leading 85-57 with four minutes to play when the Stars' starting unit exited the floor to a loud standing ovation, each receiving hugs from first-year head coach Tommy Hutton.
The 87 points was the most allowed by the Crusaders since the 2017-18 season.
Small Schools Can Hoop Too! Nick Burke Takes Over! Mayer Lutheran vs Southwest Christian!— And-One Films (@AndOneFilms) March 5, 2021
Video: https://t.co/FcX5jxKgkH pic.twitter.com/u00BjBWn1L
"It was an unbelievable atmosphere and a complete community win for Southwest Christian. The fans, the players, the atmosphere, it all contributed. Our guys had a goal and they did what it took to achieve it; so proud of them," Hutton said.
Southwest Christian was lights out from behind the arc with Nick Burke connecting on six 3-pointers, scoring 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Senior Lucas Anderson added 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers.
Senior Tyson Sandness set a program record with 15 assists, adding six rebounds and two steals for Southwest Christian. Brayden Zimmerman and Asa Smith also finished with 11 and nine points, respectively.
The Stars held Mayer Lutheran top scorer Teigan Martin to 10 points, well under his 20.4 points per game average.
Southwest Christian, which had its final game with Tri-City United cancelled, finishes its third and final season in the Minnesota River Conference with a 10-1 record, a half-game ahead of Mayer Lutheran.
Burke (19 points, eight rebounds) and Anderson (13 points) led the Stars to a 69-56 win over Norwood Young America to begin the week March 1. Jake Berg added eight points and six assists, while Sandness (nine points, eight assists, three steals) and Isaac Harrison (eight points) were other leaders.
Playing last-minute replacement Mound-Westonka on senior day March 6, the White Hawks, the Wright County Conference East Division leaders, prevailed over the final 18 minutes by a 75-63 score.
The two teams were tied at 33 at halftime.
Santi Phommahaxay was one of three Mound-Westonka players in double figures with a game-high 24 points.
Sandness and Burke paced Southwest Christian with 22 and 20 points with Harrison adding nine.
Remaining game: Thursday, March 11: Brooklyn Center
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Boden Kapke netted 21 points, but short-handed Holy Family Catholic was outscored 43-30 in the second half in a 76-56 home loss to Benilde-St. Margaret on March 2.
It was the only game of the week for the Fire (5-9), which cancelled a contest March 5 against Waconia.
The Red Knights had 12 players score, including three in double figures led by Maddox Alipate with 22 points.
Noah Seck (11), Greg Stoffel (seven), Jacob Warmka (six), and Michael Richelsen (six) were other top scorers for Holy Family Catholic.
Remaining games: Friday, March 12: Delano; Saturday, March 13: at Orono
MINNETONKA
Underclassmen Andy Stefonowicz (19 points), Jalen Cain (15 points) and Jordan Cain (seven points) led Minnetonka to a 54-51 road win at St. Michael-Albertville on March 4.
It was the second win in a nine-game stretch dating back to Feb. 5.
Minnetonka tied Edina, Buffalo and STMA for fourth place at 4-8 in Lake Conference play. Wayzata won the league title at 11-1 with Hopkins, who was swept by the Skippers, second at 9-3.
Jalen Cain and Stefonowicz were leading scorers for the Skippers with 17 and 11 points, respectively, in a 74-51 loss to Edina on March 2.
Brady Helgren totaled 29 points and 16 rebounds, converting 12 field goals with five steals and three assists for the Hornets.
Remaining games: Monday, March 8: at Bloomington Jefferson; Friday, March 12: St. Louis Park; Saturday, March 13: Chanhassen
CHASKA
Chaska clinched its sixth Metro West Conference title in seven years, defeating Bloomington Jefferson 57-48 in overtime on March 2.
The Hawks outscored the Jaguars 13-4 in the extra session.
Chaska finishes with an 11-1 conference record. Robbinsdale Cooper can claim a share of the title with a win over last-place Bloomington Kennedy on Monday.
Luke Strazzanti (16 points), Jack Frick (12), Spencer Goetz (12), and Brady Nicholson (nine) were scoring leaders for the Hawks, which were held to 18 second-half points.
Shot making was a challenge in a regular season-ending loss at Eden Prairie by a 61-55 score on March 5. Besides Goetz's 27 points, Chaska managed 14 from Strazzanti and seven from Nicholson.
Will Foster was one of four Eden Prairie scorers in double figures with 17 points.
Chaska's final-week opponents, Edina, Wayzata and Minnehaha Academy, have decided to skip these contests due to COVID concerns in Carver County.
Chaska (12-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, opens the Section 2-4A playoffs on Tuesday, March 16.