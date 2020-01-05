A match-up of two top-five teams in state, top-ranked Eden Prairie and No. 5 Chaska entertained a nearly full house in the Hawks' home gym Jan. 3.
As they have all season, and much of the last three-plus seasons, the Eagles just have a second gear, using a 21-3 run in the second half to improve to 10-0 in an 81-68 decision.
John Henry was hitting from everywhere in the run, adding a block as well, leading all scorers with 20 points for Eden Prairie. The Eagles are 4-0 against fellow Section 2-4A opponents with Chanhassen and Minnetonka upcoming.
Drake Dobbs (19 points), Austin Andrews (16 points) and Connor Christensen (12 points, all in the first half) were part of a dominating effort from the fourth-year varsity senior class.
Luke Strazzanti's 3-pointer cut a once double-digit deficit to three at 59-56.
Earlier, a slam dunk from Zach Lea and Ben Kallman 3-pointer trimmed an Eagle lead to five at 48-43.
Strazzanti netted a team-high 17 points followed by 13 from Mahad Faisal. Kallman (nine), Spencer Goetz (eight), Lea (seven), and Jack Connelly late (six) were other top Chaska scorers.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Hawks (8-2). Chaska continues a stretch of five straight against Section 2-4A opponents with a road game at Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and at home versus Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Jan. 10.
MINNETONKA 71, MOORHEAD 68
Vlad Ciubotaru's fast-break lay-up with under 10 seconds remaining sealed a 71-68 win for Minnetonka at Moorhead Jan. 4.
The Skippers led by as many as 13 points behind a run midway through the second half that included three of the team's 10 3-pointers and five points from Riley O'Connor.
Cam Steele, who had a slam dunk late, led all scorers with 24 points. Cohen Kellogg hit a trio of 3-pointers for a career-high 14 points.
Brady Walthall netted 19 points for seven-win Moorhead.
Minnetonka (5-4) hosts Chaska at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
PRIOR LAKE 86, CHANHASSEN 64
Marquette University commit Dawson Garcia is just shy of seven feet tall, but the Prior Lake senior is more than comfortable behind the arc.
Garcia was 11-of-14 on threes, finishing with 35 points and 13 rebounds, in the Lakers' 86-64 road win at Chanhassen on Jan. 3.
Prior Lake sank 16 3-pointers in its fifth win in eight contests. Garcia also had six assists and three steals.
Vince Manuel was one of three Storm players in double figures with 16 points. Luke Gitzen and Ben Giles added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Chanhassen (1-8) has a rescheduled contest at Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.