Was it the prettiest week of basketball? Kit Avery, head coach of Southwest Christian, didn't believe so.
Did the Stars come away with two wins? They sure did.
After a battle with Holy Family Catholic left Southwest Christian walking off the home court with a 57-49 win, the Stars backed that up with a 54-48 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson in Minnesota River Conference play.
The Stars are tied with Mayer Lutheran at 4-2 for third place, behind leader Jordan (6-0) and Belle Plaine (5-1). Southwest Christian completes the first loop of league play on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Jordan.
A pair of Nick Morland 3-pointers gave the Stars distance in the second half against Le Sueur-Henderson, a 44-32 lead at one point. Nine straight points from the Giants, made it a one-possession game.
A timeout with four minutes to play, an inside bucket from Tyren Harris stemmed the tide. Four made free throws and a Morland steal and feed to Brayden Zimmerman under the hoop pushed the lead back to 52-46 in the closing seconds.
Morland (13 points), Tyson Sandness (12 points) and Isaac Harrison (10 points) were leading scorers for Southwest Christian, which led 25-20 at halftime.
Dominic Drent was the game's top scorer with 23 points, including 15 in the second half for Le Sueur-Henderson. Zach Barrett added a trio of 3-pointers for 13 points as well.
Southwest Christian is schedule to play Hope Academy at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
CHASKA 75, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 43
Dana Kallman ended practice Wednesday reminding players of Thursday's opponent, a Bloomington Kennedy team that won nine of their first 12 games.
Don't sleep on them was the message.
After a sleepy start in a loss to Robbinsdale Cooper to start the week, Chaska got off to a quick start, a 35-14 lead at halftime, in a 75-43 win on Jan. 17 in the home gym.
Mahad Faisal (16 points), Luke Strazzanti (13 points), Zach Lea (12 points), and Brady Nicholson (10 points) were all in double figures for the Hawks.
Seniors Quincy Foss and Jack Connelly came off the bench to each record baskets, while junior Ben Carter notched his first varsity points, a seven-point performance.
Jacob Husting and Isaiah Subah were leading scorers for the Eagles with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Chaska, 2-1 in the Metro West Conference and 11-3 overall, next is at Chanhassen at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 in a girl/boy doubleheader.