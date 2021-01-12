2019-20 Record: 7-19 (5th Metro West, lost in 2AA quarterfinals)
Head Coach: Jessie Willis
What to know: With 12 players graduating, including top scorer Jack Willis and goaltender Josh Weyandt, it will be a youth movement for the Storm in 2021. A handful of underclassmen that played last season will be expected to provide larger roles this winter.
The boys are full of excitement and passion as they lace ‘em up this week. It’s great for the skaters to have time on the ice to leave behind life pressures and play the game they love. 💙🏒💛 #tryoutweek #rollstorm #wearechan pic.twitter.com/i5CV6heutI— Chan Boys Hockey (@chanboyshockey) January 8, 2021
Key returners: Junior center Ryan Nicholson (5g/11a); senior forward Braedan Sanders (4g/5a); junior defenseman Joe Gerebi (2g/6a); sophomore defenseman Mathias Bosch (4a).
2019-20 Record: 16-10-2 (2nd Metro West, lost in 2AA finals)
Head Coach: Dave Snuggerud
What to know: Reaching the section finals in 2020, coming up a goal short in an upset bid against Eden Prairie, Chaska will have a number of young skaters in the line-up. Leading scorer Jimmy Snuggerud is playing in the U.S. National Development Team program, while Colorado College commit Max Burkholder will spend the season in the USHL for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
BREAKING: In addition to our senior captain, Sully Scholle, we have added three junior alternate captains! Welcome Zach Seltun, Bennett Jax, and Jack Seaverson! pic.twitter.com/EsAD2I56n8— Chaska Boys Hockey (@CHSboyshockey) October 22, 2020
Key returners: Junior forward Zach Seltun (14g/16a); senior forward Sully Scholle (11g/11a); sophomore goaltender Carter Wishart (16-10-2 record, 2.46 goals against); sophomore Sam Rinzel (4g/5a).
2019-20 Record: 12-14 (2nd Wright County, lost in 2AA quarterfinals)
Head Coach: Noel Rahn
What to know: After back-to-back section runner-up finishes, Holy Family Catholic finished with its first sub-.500 record since 2009-10. Much of the roster returns this season led by an experienced defensive core. Captains are Noel Rahn, Luke Roelofs, Jacob McPartland, and Spencer Lewin. Benilde-St. Margaret transfer Jack Olson (6-0 record) will get the net for the Fire.
Holy Family 🔥 2020-2021 Captains!— Holy Family Hockey (@HFhockey) September 14, 2020
🚨: #8 Noel Rahn
🚨: #11 Luke Roelofs
🚨: #12 Jacob McPartland
🚨: #18 Spencer Lewin#OneFamily #RollFire🔥 pic.twitter.com/PAWCejir1i
Key returners: Junior forward Nick Blood (14g/18a); senior forward Ben Reddan (10g/11a); senior defenseman Roelofs (3g/10a); senior McPartland (7g/4a).
2019-20 Record: 13-13-1 (2nd Lake, lost in 2AA semifinals)
Head Coach: Sean Goldsworthy
What to know: The Skippers schedule includes 12 home games with non-conference opponents including Chaska, Moorhead and Duluth East. Hopkins will not participate in 10-game Lake Conference schedule.
A new season is here. #TTP https://t.co/RTMgtY1mPW— Minnetonka Boys Hockey (@TonkaBoysPuck) January 4, 2021
Key returners: Senior defenseman Duke Kiffin (4g/17a), all-conference, 2-year Upper Midwest Elite league player, recognized as one of the top six defensemen in the league; senior forward Hunter Newhouse (5g/19a), all-conference, 2-year Upper Midwest Elite league player.
Season outlook: "Senior-led team with depth at all three position groups. We return 11 letter winners from last season," assistant coach Tom Stretar said.
Section outlook: "Section 2AA is again a gauntlet with several teams ranked in the pre-season top 15 (Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Minnetonka) along with perennial powers Chaska and Holy Family," Stretar said.
2019-20 Record: 13-12-2 (lost in 2A quarterfinals)
Co-Head Coaches: Erik Westrum and Nick Heiberg
What to know: Heiberg, a head youth coach for more than a decade in the Minnetonka Hockey Association, is co-head coach with Westrum this season. Of the Stars' 10 home games, seven will be played at Richfield Ice Arena with three at Chaska Community Center.
The Stars are finally hitting the ice! Looking forward to some new matchups this season. Thanks to so many who worked hard to get ALL the high school athletes back competing! @swchssports pic.twitter.com/ueZskw7AhN— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) January 6, 2021
Key returners: Senior forward Jackson Olimb (13g/23a), "play-making forward and very reliable"; senior forward Ryan Odefey (12g/17a), "power forward that uses his size well around the net"; senior defenseman Cullen O'Connell (4g/15a), "leader of the D core and solid all-around"; junior defenseman Brody Hardacre (11g/16a), "physical D man while bringing offense from the back end."
Season outlook: "We have some new teams on our schedule and are looking forward to challenging ourselves with a tougher schedule. Our line up has depth and experience that we have not had in the past," Heiberg said.