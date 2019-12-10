Getting her chance in game No. 5 of the season, Alex Pellicci's 19 saves helped Holy Family Catholic to a 7-3 road win over Mound-Westonka at Thaler Arena Dec. 10.
Pellicci, the former girls goaltender and Harvard commit, switched to the boys team for her junior season.
Holy Family Catholic, 2-for-3 on the power play for the game, staked their goaltender to a 5-0 lead in the first period.
Luke Roelofs scored twice with Jacob Cameron adding two goals as well. Noel Rahn Jr. had a career-high three assists for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Next up is a road game at St. Thomas Academy at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
ORONO 3, CHASKA 2 OT
Orono fired three shots on net in overtime, including the winner from Jamie Bazil in a 3-2 win over Chaska Dec. 10. The Spartans are 6-0-1, ranked No. 4 in Class A.
The Hawks forced the extra session with a third-period goal from Owen Thomas with 6:42 left on the clock.
A 2-0 deficit, Chaska cut the lead in half with a power-play goal from Zach Seltun off assists from Bauer Barry and Jimmy Snuggerud.
Chaska outshot Orono 29-25 with Carter Wishart making 22 saves.
Next up is No. 3 Rosemount for the Hawks (3-3-1) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
HUTCHINSON 5, CHANHASSEN 2
A three-goal deficit through 17 minutes was too much to overcome for Chanhassen, a 5-2 loser to Hutchinson on Dec. 10 in Victoria.
The Tigers, 6-1 overall, outshot the Storm 15-7 in the opening period.
Jack Willis scored twice for Chanhassen, once short-handed for the lone tally of the second period.
Brody Amrhein lost for the first time in three starts, a 26-save performance for Chanhassen (3-3).
Next up is a home game with Owatonna at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 4, HOPKINS 1
Tied at one through two periods, a tic-tac-toe goal from Brady Anderson to Jeremiah Konkel back to Anderson proved to be the game-winner as Southwest Christian/Richfield won 4-1 at Hopkins Dec. 10.
It was the first win of the season for the Stars (1-4).
Jackson Olimb added an insurance goal on the rebound with under five minutes to play. Brody Hardcare also found the net twice for the Stars.
Next up is Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Richfield Ice Arena.